Covid in Scotland: One more Omicron case detected
- Published
One additional case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Scotland, bringing the total to 10.
Nine cases had been reported in previous days, with MSPs told that they were all linked to a single event.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had said on Tuesday that it was "highly likely - indeed almost certain" that more cases would be detected.
Restrictions on travel into the UK have been strengthened in a bid to slow the spread of the new variant.
And the government has set up "enhanced surveillance" in a bid to identify cases quickly and break chains of transmission.
The vaccination programme is being expanded, with boosters being offered to all over-18s and the wait after a second dose cut from six to three months.
'No travel connection'
The new strain of the virus - designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation - was first discovered in South African, but has now spread to countries across several continents.
The latest case was confirmed in figures released by Public Health Scotland on Wednesday.
The nine cases had previously recorded were all traced back to a "single private event" on 20 November.
Those involved were tested on or around 23 November, and have been self-isolating since then.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that the fact there was no known travel or overseas connection to any of the cases suggested there was community transmission of the new variant in Scotland.