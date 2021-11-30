Teenager Amber Gibson's death in Hamilton treated as murder
- Published
The death of a 16-year-old girl in Hamilton is being treated as murder, Police have confirmed.
Amber Gibson, also known as Niven, was reported missing from Hamilton in South Lanarkshire on Friday.
Police said she was known to have left her home Hillhouse at about 21:15. She was last seen in Cadzow Street around 21:55.
Her body was later discovered near Cadzow Glen in the town at about 10:10 on Sunday.
Police asked anyone with any information about the teenager's death or anyone who believes they saw her between Friday and Sunday to contact them.
Ch Insp Briony Daye said: "I'd like to reassure the local community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is not any risk to other members of the public.
"There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns can speak with local officers at any time."