'Esports has massive potential in Scotland'
By Olalekan James Ajala
BBC Scotland News
- Published
Dundee is already known for its pioneering role in the games industry - now there are plans for a 4,000-seat esports arena which is expected to create new opportunities in the city.
Esports - or electronic sports - is the term used to describe competitive video gaming.
James Hood is the chief executive and founder of Esports Scotland, which runs the country's own league.
He says gaming has been a great way for people to communicate and be together during the Covid pandemic.
"It kept people connected," he says.
"A lot of people are maybe quite isolated and don't have much family, living in a one bedroom flat, but they've still got their gaming with their friends.
"There's so many people in deprived areas who don't have much, but they have gaming.
"It gives them confidence in life, they can learn how to be in social situations - it can help people."
The Brave Jnr is an organisation which was created to "empower young people in central Scotland to build brighter futures through esports".
It aims to help youths in Scotland from the most deprived areas to channel their energy, time and creativity into something worthwhile, while getting them to think about their future and education.
Spokeswoman Emma Williamson says esports and gaming bring people together and can help overcome boundaries.
The organisation has created an esports certification scheme designed for young people who may not feel that they are able to go to university.
"This is a way they can gain confidence, accreditation, recognition for being good at something," she says.
"We've got a lot of teenagers who are maybe 15 or 16 who are very good. They don't go out and do all the usual (bad) stuff, they stay in and they focus on the gaming.
"It gives them a good direction. We should keep promoting the benefits of gaming instead of trying to bring it down all the time."
Northern Lights Arena Europe have set their sights on Dundee with plans for a £60m "state-of-the-art" 4,000-seater gaming arena.
Project manager Billy Watson says it will allow events to be broadcast across the globe.
There will also be collaborations with local education institutions to teach esports and gaming-related courses.
James Oliver, from Dundee and Angus College, is optimistic about the potential benefits.
He says: "It's going to really show that this is an area that's going to have massive potential for all kinds of different jobs and opportunities.
"Looking at esports as a qualification is not just about sitting at home and playing games. There is such a range of opportunities that will come out of this."
Images of the proposed development were unveiled at the finals of Scotland's Esports League in Dundee.
Emma Williamson said the plans were "very, very exciting. We cannot wait for it to be completed.
"It looks like nothing else," she says. "It looks phenomenal."