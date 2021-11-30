Scotland's papers: Boosters 'scramble' and spring indyref campaign

Scotland's papers: Boosters 'scramble' and spring indyref campaignPublished16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of the front pages focus on the expansion of the Covid booster programme in response to the Omicron variant, with all over-18s now eligible for a third dose three months after their second. The Metro says hits on the NHS vaccine website surged on Monday night as thousands joined a virtual queue to book their booster.Image caption, The i says Scotland's vaccination programme will be "dramatically expanded and accelerated" to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. After it was confirmed that cases of the variant had been identified in Scotland on Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said people should not cancel Christmas plans, the paper reports.Image caption, The Herald says the timescale for when people are eligible for their booster vaccine has been reduced from six to three months since their second dose - meaning many under 40s will be due the jab before Christmas.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail calls the move a "giant boost for Christmas", as more than two million people in Scotland will now be eligible for the third dose.Image caption, The Times says the NHS is "scrambling" to ramp up the booster programme with 13 million more people made eligible across the UK. The paper says that with a handful of cases confirmed in the UK, health chiefs fear the variant is spreading.Image caption, Similarly, The Scotsman picks up on how not all cases of the new variant in the UK were linked to international travel, "suggesting community transmission has begun". While Ms Sturgeon urged Scots not to panic, she said she also could not rule out further restrictions, the paper reports.Image caption, The Press and Journal quotes the first minister's grave comments during a media briefing on Monday, when she called the emergence of Omicron the "most challenging development in the course of the pandemic for quite some time".Image caption, "Pressure is on" to reopen mass vaccination centres such as the NHS Louisa Jordan in Glasgow, according to the Scottish Daily Express. It quotes Scotland's chief medical officer who confirmed talks are under way with health boards on how to speed up the booster programme.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph focuses on the US reaction to Omicron, with President Biden saying the variant is "not a cause for panic" and there is no need for further lockdowns if people are vaccinated and wear a mask. The paper says his comments mark a contrast to the approach taken by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who it says has been accused of rushing into tightening restrictions over the weekend despite the lack of clarity on the potency of the new variant.Image caption, "Omi God" is the Daily Record's dismayed headline, after the prime minister rejected calls for a four nations Cobra meeting to discuss the variant from Nicola Sturgeon and her counterpart in Wales, Mark Drakeford. In a letter to Boris Johnson, the two leaders also said they wanted tougher travel restrictions for people arriving in the UK.Image caption, Ms Sturgeon's keynote speech at the SNP conference is the focus for The National, which highlights her plan to begin a campaign for another independence referendum in spring next year.Image caption, The Courier leads with concerns over potential fallout from severe weather events like Storm Arwen after people in Perthshire were left without power for four days. The Mount Blair Community Trust has warned the circumstances combined with heavy snowfall could be fatal for people in rural areas, the paper reports.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with a story about actress Sheridan Smith, who the paper says swerved off a narrow country road in her Range Rover and hit a tree during Storm Arwen. A neighbour tells the paper Smith is lucky to be alive and the crash "could have been fatal".Image caption, Police say a body found in Hamilton is that of missing 16-year-old Amber Gibson, reports the Glasgow Times. The paper says the teenager was reported missing on Friday and her body was discovered near Cadzow Glen at about 10:15 on Sunday.Image caption, The Edinbugh Evening News leads with families whose children have been waiting months for mental health services and have been told to seek help from charities.Image caption, The Scottish SPCA have rescued a number of puppies that were "dumped in bushes" by breeders, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph leads with a viral image of a "flying" caravan which blew into a man's garden in Dundee, landing on its roof. The incident happened during Storm Arwen's 90mph winds over the weekend, the paper says.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.