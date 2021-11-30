Storm Arwen: Frustration as thousands remain without power
- Published
Thousands of people in Scotland still have no power in their homes after Storm Arwen caused "catastrophic" damage to the electricity network.
Residents in parts of the rural north-east of Scotland, Perthshire, Angus and southern and central Scotland are still awaiting reconnection.
Some have told BBC Scotland they are struggling to get reliable updates from their energy providers.
One man in his 80s said he and his wife felt "completely abandoned".
Energy provider SSEN said power had been returned more than 105,000 customers, but 15,000 remained without, with Aberdeenshire remaining the worst affected.
Scottish Power Energy Networks - which covers the southern part of the country - said about 2,500 properties were without power.
They have apologised to those affected.
Communication frustration
Kirsten Bax who lives near Thornhill in Dumfries and Galloway, said it was the worst incident she could remember.
"We live in the country, we quite often get power cuts over the winter and it is usually one night or two nights," she said.
"This is now the fourth night and it is the worst I have ever had and I have been living here for 30 years, it is ridiculous.
"You can't get in touch with Scottish Power, or SP Energy Networks - on the fault line you get an answering machine or something.
"You can't speak to a person to actually say what is going on on the ground."
Brian Allanson, who lives near Lockerbie, said his experience had been similarly frustrating.
"Supply went off Friday evening and originally what they told us - by recorded message - it was going to be back on Saturday at four o'clock," he said.
"It has been put back ever since then.
"You can't speak to a human being, the broadband's down here, we can't get any information, we are absolutely isolated.
"My wife and I - we are both in our mid 80s - we feel as though we have just been completely abandoned."
In Aberdeenshire, all 170 schools remain closed on Tuesday as safety is assessed.
Jane Grieve, who lives in Kincardine O'Neil in Aberdeenshire, told the BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland she was "so pleased to be able to speak to another human on the phone".
"On Friday just before six I had just heated up something to eat for dinner and everything went out" she said.
"We found an old phone in our garage and plugged it into the wall, managed two calls and then it dropped out. We could have been on Mars.
"A lot of people lost their water as well. We were lucky at least we had water.
"We went to bed four times in freezing cold, wearing a hat, pairs of socks, large jumper.
"We occasionally get power cuts, I think this has been the longest in my life. This is on a new scale. Hundreds of trees have gone over. It's felt a wee bit like Armageddon."
Rest centres
Scottish Power Energy Networks apologised to all those affected.
SSEN said Friday's storm had caused "catastrophic damage", three times greater than that caused by the Beast from the East in 2018.
Rest centres operated by Aberdeenshire Council will be open again in Banff, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Ellon, Inverurie, Westhill, Portlethen, Huntly and Turriff.
All vaccination clinics in Aberdeenshire, which were closed on Monday, have reopened.
On Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with those still facing disruption.
He added: "The situation in the north-east of Scotland is among the most concerning and, while forecasts are improving, we are on standby to provide further assistance to the Scottish government."
Forestry and Land Scotland has urged people not to visit its forests until checks for the level of damage and safety assessments have been carried out.
Across the UK, three men were killed by falling trees during the storm, which triggered the Met Office's highest red level storm warning.
The 35-year-old driver of a pick-up truck was fatally injured on Friday afternoon in Aberdeenshire.
