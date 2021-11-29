Judy Murray: Chance to build tennis legacy in Scotland 'largely wasted'
By Chris McLaughlin
BBC Scotland sports news correspondent
Judy Murray says Scottish Tennis has failed to live up to its promise to leave a lasting legacy by building on the success of her sons Andy and Jamie.
The former British Fed Cup captain told BBC Scotland that, with retirement looming for both players in the near future, time is running out.
"I predicted, quite some time ago, that Jamie and Andy would retire and there would be nothing to show for it, and I really feel that now," she said.
"We will never get this chance again."
She added: "We've had the most incredible shop window for tennis and largely we have wasted it."
Since emerging on to the professional circuit almost two decades ago, Jamie Murray and Andy Murray have 10 grand slam wins between them.
Both have been number one in the world; they shared a Davis Cup win in 2015 and Andy has secured two Olympic singles gold medals.
Jamie is now 35 - Andy is a year younger at 34 and has battled back from major hip surgery to continue a career many thought was over.
Since her sons started playing professionally, Judy Murray has campaigned for better facilities and more courts in Scotland.
In 2016, just months after both reached world number one status in singles and doubles. Tennis Scotland, Sportscotland and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) announced a joint £15m investment to double the amount of indoor courts in Scotland from 112 to 225.
The timeframe involved was between five and 10 years.
Those involved in the announcement said it was crucial in the quest to leave a lasting Murray legacy in Scotland.
Almost six years later, work hasn't started on any new indoor courts.
Tennis Scotland chief executive, Blane Dodds, says the pandemic has played a huge part in the delay.
"The doubling of indoor courts is basically an ambition and a long term target," he said.
"There has been a lot of activity and three proposals have now passed stage two, which we are delighted about.
"The way the funding works is that other partners must put in a third of the money to unlock some of the £15 million."
Other partners could include private investment or local authorities but it's understood some of those who were initially interested have pulled back because of rising material costs and general financial uncertainty caused by Covid.
It means the plan to double indoor courts has now gone from a five to 10 year plan, to a long term ambition.
"We would liked to have been in a different place," said Sportscotland chief executive, Stewart Harris.
"I'm not using Covid as an excuse - it's a reality but we will work as hard as we can to take this project to fruition."
Tennis Scotland say they don't recognise or agree with claims that, in general, a Murray legacy is floundering.
Blane Dodds points to rising participation across Scottish clubs as evidence that the game here is actually flourishing.
When asked for a response to Judy Murray's claims that it has been an opportunity missed, Dodds said he disagrees.
"With record numbers of community club members enjoying tennis, coming to tennis in their droves, I think that's testament to all of the tennis community coming together.
"I am very confident that we are on the right track," he said.
But Judy Murray says it's simply a fact that not enough people have access to courts in Scotland.
"Yes, most clubs will have seen a growth in participation, partly because of what the boys have done and partly, and more recently, because of Covid but there's far too many pockets of the country where there are just no courts and nowhere to play, and that frustrates me."
The LTA recognised recently that around 45% of outdoor public courts across the UK are in a poor or unplayable condition.
They recently announced a joint £30 million funding programme with the UK government to invest and bring dilapidated courts back to life.
Tennis Scotland say they hope to benefit from 10% of that fund but won't commit to any timescales on when it might be delivered.
With the clock ticking on the Murray's career, the debate about their legacy goes on.