Storm Arwen: Residents struggling to heat their homes three days on
Residents in some areas hit by Storm Arwen are struggling to heat their homes - and themselves - three days on.
Debbie Martin, from Aberfeldy in Perth and Kinross, has been forced to buy a second-hand generator after recently switching to fully-electric heating.
She has been told she could be without power until 11:00 on Tuesday because it is still too dangerous to remove trees which have fallen onto power lines.
She said: "It's so cold and dark early in the afternoon - what can you do?"
She told the BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "You can't do the things you would normally do.
"You can't brush your teeth because your toothbrush is flat. You have to drive round in the car to charge your phone.
"To boil the kettle, I've been putting it on the log burner stove and it's been taking an hour and a half."
Debbie's son and daughter-in-law were visiting with their children on Saturday but were forced to head home.
Before leaving, they were told not to expect power being restored until lunchtime on Tuesday.
"When you get a power cut, you just assume that it's going to come back on in an hour or two, but obviously it hasn't," Debbie said. "It's been really difficult to get information from (power supplier) SSE.
"Everything in our house is electric. We've got an electric heating system, an electric cooker.
"We bought a second-hand generator in Dundee yesterday, so we've gone round a couple of neighbours' houses to get their phones and iPads charged because people can't contact relatives."
'Worst in decades'
Kenny Anderson, from Castle Fraser in Aberdeenshire, is used to power cuts having lived in rural north-east Scotland all his life.
But he says the damage wreaked by Storm Arwen is the worst he has known in more than two decades.
He told Good Morning Scotland: "Our power went off at four o'clock on Friday afternoon. We're a bit lucky in that we've got a gas hob because we get two or three power cuts a year. They only usually last a few hours, or maybe a day. So this is the longest one we have had in 23 years.
"I was brought up in Glenlivet in the 60s and 70s and I don't remember power cuts ever lasting more than a day or two."
