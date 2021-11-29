Covid in Scotland: Six cases of Omicron variant identified
Six cases of the new Covid Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland.
The Scottish government said four cases have been found in Lanarkshire and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.
Contact tracing is taking place to establish the origin of the virus and find anyone else they have come into contact with in recent weeks.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said it was a "worrying time" for the six people with the new variant.
"All will receive expert help and support and Public Health Scotland will undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases.
"This will help establish the origin of the virus and any further individuals they have come into contact with in recent weeks."
