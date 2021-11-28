Covid boosters could be given sooner, says expert
Reducing the gap between second Covid vaccinations and the booster jab is likely to happen in Scotland, a public health expert has said.
The boosters are currently given at least 24 weeks after the second vaccine dose.
Prof Linda Bauld said reducing that to five months would be a "proportionate" response after cases of the new variant Omicron were discovered in the UK.
She told the BBC's The Sunday Show: "I think we will hear that very soon."
Two cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in England, within days of it being reported in South Africa.
The variant has a high number of mutations, and early evidence suggests it poses a higher risk of re-infection. Urgent work is being carried out to establish how effective existing vaccines are against it.
Ms Bauld, an expert in public health and social policy at the University of Edinburgh, told the programme: "If you look at the data from the Pfizer trial, and other countries, reducing it from six to five months seems to be proportionate."
She added: "Israel and other countries are just boosting all adults, it's not age stratified.
"You start with the most vulnerable but then you boost all adults who are eligible.
"That may be what happens here and we will at least go down to the 30s, probably below."
Vaccines for younger children
The professor also said vaccinating children aged five to 12 would be a "reasonable next step".
Currently, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends only those over 12 are offered a jab in the UK.
The US, however, has started to offer it to younger age groups.
"There are many parents who are asking for that (children's vaccinations)," Ms Bauld said.
"We will have more world data in due course, and JCVI has been very cautious on teenage and young people vaccination, but that does seem to me like a real potential future step."
Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS, Scotland's biggest teaching union, said children over the age of five should be offered a Covid-19 vaccination to tackle the spread of the virus in schools.
Earlier this week, he said: "We are in favour of young people being offered that vaccine and we've said so at Serg (Scottish Education Recovery Group).
"I was surprised to discover at Serg that there is apparently no licensed vaccines by age group in the UK at the moment, although clearly the USA have started vaccinating that particular group.
"Hopefully, there's some work going on to make sure that a decision is taken to allow that age group to be vaccinated."