Scotland's papers: 'Christmas alarm bells' and storm wreaks havoc

Scotland's papers: 'Christmas alarm bells' and storm wreaks havocPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday papers are dominated with news of the new Covid Omicron variant after the UK Health Security Agency confirmed cases in Chelmsford, Essex, and in Nottingham. The Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with the latest travel rules which have been introduced in a bid to "save the festive season". It also carries a warning from Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf who said: "We must not drop our guard."Image caption, The Sunday Times Scotland combines the news of the new Covid restrictions with the touching testimony from a survivor of the Channel disaster last Wednesday. The 21-year-old sent a voice message to his mother reassuring her and asking her to "pray for me".Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports tens of thousands of winter holidays will be affected as those returning from anywhere in the world must take PCR tests and self-isolate until they recieve a negative result. The paper also features a dramatic picture of a police van which was crushed by a tree in Aberdeenshire during Storm Arwen.Image caption, The Sunday Post says scientists are concerned existing vaccines may give less effective protection against the new variant. The paper's main image is a queue of ambulances outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. It says they had to "wait for hours" as there is no room for patients in A&E.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph is one of many papers that feature a front page picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a hastily-called Downing Street news conference where he announced the new restrictions. In line with other parts of the UK face masks will be compulsory in shops and on public transport in England from Tuesday in response to the Omicron variant.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express leads with the death of a man in Aberdeenshire after a tree landed on his pick-up truck during Storm Arwen. The 35-year-old was the third UK victim of the extreme weather. The paper also reports police responding to the tragedy had a lucky escape after another tree crushed their parked van.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday reports independence continues to dominate Scottish politics but says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is under increased pressure to deliver "original thinking" on the issue.Image caption, The Sunday National also focuses on the SNP conference and reports the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford will tell delegates: "The only escape from Tory sleaze is independence".Image caption, The Herald on Sunday leads with an exclusive report which claims official documents show what it describes as the "privatisation of Scotland's NHS". It says private firms are being asked to bid on 1,500 procedures.Image caption, And the Sunday Mail reports a police officer, who is also an Elvis impersonator, was awarded a £5,000 Covid support grant.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.