Homes without power as Scotland counts cost of Storm Arwen
Scotland is counting the cost of Storm Arwen which left properties and vehicles damaged and more than 80,000 homes without electricity.
The main areas affected were Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perthshire and the Moray coast.
Police had warned people not to travel "under any circumstances" in areas covered by a Met Office red warning of winds gusting up to 90mph.
The Met Office's highest storm level warning expired at 02:00.
But amber and yellow warnings for wind remain in place and forecasters said gusts of between 60 to 70mph were still being recorded in exposed locations.
Many parts of Scotland have suffered storm damage from fallen trees and travel disruption as a result of the high winds.
Coastal areas of Angus, Fife, Aberdeenshire, Moray, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders, along with Aberdeen and Dundee have been the worst affected.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that as of 22:00 on Friday, 80,000 customers were off supply.
The utility firm has managed to restore power to more than 30,000 homes affected by the storms but warned the extreme weather was severely hampering its work.
Mark Rough, director of customer operations at SSEN, said: "Storm Arwen has brought some of the most severe and challenging weather we have experienced in recent years, resulting in significant disruption across the north of Scotland.
"Despite detailed preparations, the prolonged and severe nature of the weather front has hampered efforts to restore supplies."
A further update on the situation is expected at 09:00.
ScotRail said it was expecting major disruption to continue on Saturday morning and it confirmed safety checks were being carried out on several routes.
The operator's full list of changes was still being finalised but it confirmed there would be no trains all day on the Far North line in the Highlands, and between Inverness and Aberdeen.
In addition there will be no services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen and Edinburgh and North Berwick until at least midday.
Network Rail also warned passengers to be prepared for "significant disruption" with East Coast Mainline services disrupted while fallen trees were cleared in Berwickshire.
A downed domestic power cable meant the main route between Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen remained closed at Kirkcaldy.
The West Coast Mainline was temporarily closed to remove a tree from the line at Lockerbie but it has now reopened.
London North Eastern Railway, which operates trains between London and Aberdeen, urged people not to travel until Monday because their services were severely disrupted.
There was disruption on Scotland's roads with the A1 Tyne Bridge closed in both directions, as well as the southbound A1 between Thistly Cross to Dunbar and the stretch between Spott to Cockburnspath. The A1 Eyemouth was also restricted due to a fallen tree.
Ferry operator CalMac warned of disruption across its network, and has already cancelled some early sailings on Saturday from ports including Gourock, Dunoon, Mallaig and Armadale. Services affected by the weather also include Oban to Castlebay on Barra and Ullapool to Stornoway.
NorthLink Ferries warned of disruption to its Northern Isles services, and the bad weather has affected Loganair flights to and from Shetland.
At 07:30 the Scottish Environment Protection Agency had six flood alerts in place for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, parts of Moray and the Scottish Borders.
Strong gusts were recorded in Inverbervie at 78mph (125km/h). In Lossiemouth, the 74mph (119km/h) gusts were the highest recorded since 2015.
A Met Office amber weather warning for winds gusting to 75mph along coastal areas of eastern Scotland remains in place until 09:00 on Saturday.
In addition, yellow weather warnings for high winds and snow are in place through to Saturday evening, with gusts of 55 to 65mph forecast for coastal areas.
Arwen is the first of the Met Office's latest list of named storms this winter.
The last red warning in Scotland was in March 2018 during the storm which was dubbed the Beast from the East.
It was a combined wind and snow warning which also covered parts of south west England and South Wales.
Red warnings mean there could be danger to life, damage to property, travel and power disruption, and dangerous seas.
