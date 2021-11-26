Scotland's papers: Child deaths at crisis hospital and Army overhaul

Scotland's papers: Child deaths at crisis hospital and Army overhaulPublished1 minute agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital "crisis" features on several Scottish front pages after Labour leader Anas Sarwar brought it to the fore again at First Minister's Questions on Thursday. He revealed that a further two children had died there as a result of hospital-acquired infections. The Daily Record reports that Mr Sarwar called for Nicola Sturgeon to "sack the leadership of the health board. Today".Image caption, The i leads with the same story, saying that leading clinicians had come forward to expose these new deaths. The paper says doctors are now asking whether hospital leaders are doing enough to keep people safe at the flagship hospital.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports a "deadly culture of denial" at the QEUH. It also says that whistleblowers claimed that despite ongoing concerns about previous infection deaths, the fatalities were not properly investigated.Image caption, The Scotsman says that one of the children had died from the same infection suffered by the late Scottish government official Andrew Slorance. It also reports Anas Sarwar explaining that the second death involved a waterborne infection similar to the bug which is believed to have killed 10-year-old Milly Main, one of the cases at the heart of the current Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.Image caption, "Take control of crisis hospital" says the Scottish Daily Express, quoting Mr Sarwar as he called for the sacking of the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde management team. Mr Sarwar accused the first minister of "gross negligence" over the handling of the crisis.Image caption, The Herald highlights the "culture of denial" among senior managers at the health board about the scale of the threat at the hospital. The health board responds, saying it is "fully committed to being completely open and transparent" and that infection control is "rigorous and of the highest standard".Image caption, An announcement from the Ministry of Defence on its future plans for the Army estate is the top story in The Courier. The paper reports that Scotland's historic Black Watch battalion could move to an expanded base at Leuchars in Fife.Image caption, The P&J calls the new plans a "double-edged sword" as it reveals Kinloss barracks is to be saved from closure, but that the Black Watch will leave their Fort George barracks in Inverness in 2029, three years earlier than planned.Image caption, On the Army plans, The National is accusing the UK government of politicising the armed forces and creating a "Union division". Defence Secretary Ben Wallace explained in the House of Commons that as part of the "Future Soldier" project, the Army will be "at the heart of the Union", with an increased proportion of the Army in each of the devolved nations.Image caption, The Times leads with worrying revelations from scientists about a new coronavirus variant. Flights from several southern African countries will be halted from 12:00 GMT on Friday amid fears about the rapid spread of this new strain which could be more virulent than the currently dominant Delta variant. The main picture is of a group of migrants it says have not been seen since a dinghy capsized in the Channel on Wednesday.Image caption, The English Channel tragedy is the lead in the Daily Telegraph, which hears from the husband of an Iraqi-Kurdish woman who believes his wife drowned during Wednesday's incident. Maryam Nuri is believed by her family to be among the 27 dead, the paper says.Image caption, "We just want to live like you" says the Metro's headline as it reports reaction to Wednesday's Channel tragedy, in which 27 people died. The paper says desperate migrants say they are still prepared to risk their lives for a better life in the UK. It quotes one man from Iraq as saying: "You only have one life."Image caption, The Glasgow Times claims that a third of people in hardship in the city are children. It says that 2,000 children face spending Christmas homeless, in temporary accommodation in Glasgow.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening news leads with a court case on the death of pensioner Margaret Grant. Serial criminal Martin Stewart killed the 79-year-old after getting into her home by claiming to be a postman. Stewart admitted culpable homicide and will be sentenced next month.Image caption, A Dundee businessman has offered a reward for the safe return of Santa Claus after the £500 figurine was taken from a city venue. CCTV has captured the moment the 5ft Santa was uprooted from its position at the entrance to The Caird.Image caption, The Evening Express brings us breaking bunny news. It warns drivers about the danger of hitting rabbits at Garthdee Roundabout in Aberdeen after a mysterious bunny feeder created a population of oversized rabbits. It advises: "Don't hit plumper thumpers with your bumpers".Image caption, I'm a Celebrity is in "crisis", according to the Scottish Sun after TV host Richard Madeley left the show for medical reasons. The paper says show bosses fear an "exodus" as two more contestants show signs of wanting to quit.Image caption, And the domestic trials of pop superstar Madonna make the front of the Daily Star. It pictures the singer face down with her legs sticking out from under a bed. The paper's thought for the day? "Just imagine the dust and toffee wrappers under that bed."