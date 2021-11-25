Improve cross-border rail and roads, review says
- Published
Improvements to the west coast mainline and an upgrade of the A75 in the south of Scotland have been recommended in a major UK transport review.
The Union Connectivity Review also suggests improvements to road and rail on the east coast of the country.
Boris Johnson invited the Scottish government to work with UK ministers to "take the proposals forward".
The Scottish government said UK ministers have no say in investing in Scotland's trunk roads.
"Transport is devolved to Holyrood and the UK government should respect that," a Scottish government spokesperson said.
Among the recommendations of Sir Peter Hendy's independent report are:
- Upgrading the west coast main line, increasing capacity and cutting journey times between Scotland and London, the Midlands and north-west England
- The UK and Scottish governments should work together on assessing road and rail from north-east England to south-east Scotland, including improving the east coast main line and the A1
- Offer the Scottish government new funding to support the upgrade of the A75 Gretna-Stranraer road, making journeys between Northern Ireland and Scotland easier
- Encourage the Scottish government to improve the A77, which runs from Glasgow to Stranraer, to support journeys between Belfast, Glasgow and Aberdeen
- Support the development of sustainable aviation fuel plants in parts of the country that are particularly reliant on flights
A further recommendation - for a strategic transport network across the UK - has been welcomed by the prime minister who said it would be set up "right away".
It would map out the strategic locations across the country and plot how best to link them together while also providing extra funding for underperforming areas of the network.
However a press release published on Thursday makes no mention of a bridge or a tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland.
It emerged earlier this week that the review would advise against proceeding with the proposals due to forecasted costs and engineering challenges.
Sir Peter said his recommendations would better connect the whole of the UK and lead to more "growth, jobs, housing and social cohesion".
There is no mention in the press release of how much the projects would cost.
The prime minister said: "With some of the busiest travel corridors for both passengers and freight, strengthening transport connections between Scotland and the rest of the UK is critical to maximise the potential for growth and jobs.
"Sir Peter Hendy's review identifies key areas where we can boost rail, road and air links to better support Scottish businesses and communities, and we will work closely with the Scottish government to take these proposals forward in ways that will bring our towns and cities even closer together."
The Scottish government said it would "seek to engage constructively" on issues like cross-border rail "but UK ministers have no role in deciding investment in Scotland's trunk roads".
A spokesperson said they had not seen the detail of the union connectivity report.
"If UK ministers really want to play a helpful role, then they could simply deliver the funding we need for such infrastructure investment in line with established budgetary mechanisms for Scotland to develop our spending priorities," they added.
The Scottish government is set to outline its transport priorities in February next year when the first phase of its Strategic Transport Projects Review 2 is due to be published.
Scottish ministers want to balance their environmental "net zero" ambitions with a high quality infrastructure.