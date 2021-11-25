Covid in Scotland: Contact tracing scheme extends to September 2022
The Scottish government has committed £33m to keep the Covid contact tracing scheme in place until September 2022.
The money will secure 500 local health board jobs plus tracing staff at the National Contact Centre (NCC).
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the workers, who trace close contacts of those with the virus, have played a vital role during the pandemic.
He added work was ongoing about the future of contact tracing as we "learn to live with the virus".
'Key tool'
The government hope that the funding will reassure the contact tracing workforce, in addition to the previous funding for recruitment in local health boards and increased staffing levels in the NCC.
Mr Yousaf said: "We know the system will continue to adapt in the coming year as we learn to live with the pandemic, but contact tracing will remain a key tool in keeping cases under control, targeted at the highest risk cases and contacts.
"Case numbers remain at a stubbornly high level and our Test and Protect system continues to operate well under increased pressure".
The government continue to advise that those who test positive provide details of their contacts to contact tracing, using the online form or by answering the phone when they call.
The system went live on 28 May, 2020, some two months after the country went into lockdown.
At points where the virus has been on the rise in the community contact tracing staff have come under pressure. When a surge was identified in the summer of this year the country's opposition parties called for more resources.