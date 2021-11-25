Scotland's papers: Horror in the Channel and Sturgeon ratings drop

Scotland's papers: Horror in the Channel and Sturgeon ratings dropPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of the papers lead with the tragic events in the English Channel which saw a young girl and five women among a group of people killed trying to cross to the UK. The i newspaper calls it the "deadliest incident in the English Channel migration crisis" as it said they were in search of a better life. The paper also says French police have been criticised for appearing to watch migrants launch small boats without intervention.Image caption, The Daily Record calls it a "migrant tragedy" as it reports the same story. The paper pictures children sitting in a dinghy it says was launched "under the noses" of French police in France on Wednesday.Image caption, The Herald says that Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to joint police patrols along the French Channel coast after the tragedy. The Herald, like all the papers, reports 31 deaths, but this has since been revised down to 27.Image caption, "Why didn't France stop them?" asks the Metro as it reports "despair" at the tragedy, and adds that the alarm was raised at 14:00 local time by a fisherman who saw bodies in the water around his own boat.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports on Boris Johnson's response to the tragic events. The PM said that France must "step up" and stop migrant crossings. On its front page, the paper pictures two of the 255 people reported to have succeeded in the journey to England on Wednesday. It says chaotic scenes in the Channel saw dozens of boats cross in a bid to beat impending bad weather.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express quotes the prime minister who said that those who organise perilous crossings were "getting away with murder". The paper also notes that two people were saved from the water after the incident.Image source, Debbie JacksonImage caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the same PM quote which was aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron. The front page picture shows a French police car appearing to stand idle behind a group of people placing a dinghy into the sea.Image caption, The Channel deaths story is also on the front of The Times, but the main story claims that Nicola Sturgeon's approval ratings have plunged since the height of the pandemic with her domestic record on health and education thought to be putting a dent in her popularity.Image caption, The Scotsman's top story says that Scotland's public health watchdog sought to delay the publication of a report into Covid-19 care home deaths until after the Holyrood election. The paper says Public Health Scotland was set to publish a report into care home mortality data around Covid-19 on March 24 but this was later changed to "to be confirmed".Image caption, When 58-year-old Alan Smith fell ill in May, he had no idea it was the start of a six-month nightmare that would leave him "trapped" in a care home. He's been confined to a wheelchair, losing his independence and even his own home while waiting for a leg operation, writes the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The National says Belgian politician Jan Jambon has told ports in his region to "prepare for" the possibility of Scotland becoming an independent country after meeting Nicola Sturgeon during a trip to the UK. His remit, the paper says, was to bolster trade from the UK entering Belgian ports and he made his statement on the possibility of increased trade with an independent Scotland.Image caption, Edinburgh's big Hogmanay celebrations could be in jeopardy after a public consultation on public events in the capital, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. The city's winter festivals are set to undergo a radical rethink after an opinion poll suggested a lack of public support for "mass gatherings", demand for events to be more spread out across the city, and opposition to funfair rides and stalls selling alcohol.Image caption, A devastating house fire in Glasgow's Toryglen area is the top story in the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The P&J looks at rural poverty in the Highlands, saying that Highland Council documents show a potential "catastrophe waiting to happen" this winter. An overspend on the Covid response means the council's welfare budget is already stretched as we hit the winter months.Image caption, The Courier reports on the sudden death of Perth restaurant owner Paula Tabourei who died in her sleep from heart failure last Saturday. Her family pay tribute in the article.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with a police investigation involving an Aberdeen footballer.Image caption, "The thirst noel" is the headline in the Scottish sun which claims millions of families face a less than merry Christmas as the supply chain crisis delays booze deliveries by two weeks. It says champagne, wines, gin and whisky are the latest goods to be hit by a lack of containers on ships, jammed ports and the shortage of HGV drivers.Image caption, And more alcohol woe makes the front of the Daily Star, which says that the Buckfast Abbey has been hit by a drop in sales of their famous tonic wine.