Scotland's papers: JK Rowling address 'leak' and PM's Peppa Pig speech

Image caption, The Daily Record leads with the story that writer JK Rowling has accused three people who campaign on transgender matters of posting the address of her Edinburgh home on Twitter.Image caption, The Sun says the author has reported the matter to the police and responded on Twitter by telling the activists that the "best way" to prove their movement was not a threat to women was to stop "stalking and threatening us".Image caption, The Metro says Boris Johnson has been accused of "losing the plot" after a "rambling speech" to business leaders when he made engine noises and talked about the children's cartoon character Peppa Pig.Image caption, The National also devotes its front page to the prime minister's "bizarre speech" to the CBI, with the newspaper saying Mr Johnson told business chiefs about his visit to Peppa Pig World in a "gaffe-filled address".Image caption, "A pork pie short of a picnic" is the Daily Star's take on Mr Johnson's speech, during which the newspaper says the prime minister compared himself to Moses on climate change and imitated the noise of a car engine.Image caption, Home Secretary Priti Patel has accused Scotland of not doing enough to help asylum seekers, sparking a "furious response" from the SNP, according to The Scotsman.Image caption, The Herald says local government leaders have warned that the creation of a National Care Service could have "very significant and unintended consequences" on child protection.Image caption, The woman who led Britain's vaccine task force has said that civil service "groupthink and risk aversion" will leave the country exposed on future threats from issues from climate change to cyber warfare, reports The Times.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with Lord Frost's comments that Britain cannot carry on as it did before Brexit and must cut taxes and reduce regulation. The Brexit minister also called for "free debate" on government policy during his speech at the CBI conference.Image caption, The i says the UK government has changed its Covid advice and is now warning that being in busy indoor places with "limited fresh air" carries a higher risk of catching and passing on the virus.Image caption, The Daily Mail highlights a "plea" from business leaders to Nicola Sturgeon ahead of her Covid update on Tuesday, with the newspaper saying that bosses have told her not to urge people to work from home instead of going into the office.Image caption, The Daily Express reports on the Scottish Conservative leader's joint visit to a drugs recovery centre with Ms Sturgeon, saying that Douglas Ross has acknowledged he risks a "Tory backlash" over his U-turn on "fix rooms" for drug addicts.Image caption, Pubs and restaurants are facing "severe economic harm" as it emerged a third of young Scots could be barred from entering their premises if the vaccine passport scheme is extended in the countdown to Christmas, reports the Press and Journal.Image caption, The Courier has the story of a witness who caught the "terrifying moment" a bus caught fire while returning from the Celtic vs St Johnstone League Cup clash at the weekend.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says there is a "£20m shortfall" in the money being set aside by the council to maintain the city's roads.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with the story of a 23-year-old graduate who was killed by cancer just six days after his diagnosis.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says the city's Christmas ice rink attraction has beaten the "haulage crisis" to make a return this year, with 100,000 people expected at the first weekend of Christmas markets.Image caption, Residents in Dundee have been "shocked" by the discovery of a body in a flat as police investigate the "unexplained" death, reports the Evening Telegraph.