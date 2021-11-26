BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 19-26 November

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 19 and 26 November.

Image source, Eileen Martin
Image caption,
Knees up: Eileen Martin took this picture outside General Registrar House in Edinburgh of a piper who was playing traditional Scottish tunes accompanied by an African drummer.
Image source, David Sneddon
Image caption,
Other worldly: David Sneddon captured Lady Jane’s tower at Elie in Fife at sunrise.
Image source, Gary Wilson
Image caption,
What goes around comes around: Gary Wilson took this picture at Edinburgh's annual Christmas market.
Image source, Stuart Wilson
Image caption,
One buck entry: Stuart Wilson spotted this visitor during his shift at work at Loch Earn caravan park.
Image source, Thomas Kerrigan
Image caption,
Heads down, thumbs up: Thomas Kerrigan took this interesting picture of fans at half time at the Celtic v St Johnstone League Cup semi final at Hampden Park.
Image source, Paul MacDonald
Image caption,
I demand an egg-splanation: Paul MacDonald saw this quizzical-looking mallard duck at the Green Lochan near Glenmore Lodge.
Image source, Richard Grayburn
Image caption,
Moor lovely shots: Richard Grayburn captured this incredible shot at Forvie moor as the sun was setting and just before the rain arrived.
Image source, Christine Davidson
Image caption,
I'm falling for you: Christine Davidson caught the golden glow of autumn in Galashiels.
Image source, Emma Legge
Image caption,
Say cheese: Emma Legge said she Loved seeing this wee guy while walking along Cupar's nature trail in Fife.
Image source, Catherine Cochrane
Image caption,
Owl of a sudden: Catherine Cochrane had a wonderful moment seeing this beautiful short-eared owl in Ayrshire.
Image source, Sarah Begg
Image caption,
A shadow of themselves: Sarah Begg's three children, Rory, Angus and Rowan Begg, stargazing above Dunblane.
Image source, Shahzeb Saeed
Image caption,
The point of snow return: Shahzeb Saeed took this picture near Meall Nan Tarmachan, which is between Killin and Kenmore.
Image source, Amanda Taylor
Image caption,
Left a trail behind him: Amanda Taylor had this view of the river at Dunkeld looking through the trees.
Image source, Ken Macdonald
Image caption,
Mid-knight: Ken Macdonald took this fantastic picture of Linlithgow Loch and Palace in the moonlight.
Image source, John Dickens
Image caption,
Never too light to learn: John Dickens' photo of the Flotilla of Lights that happened along the Union Canal in Edinburgh to celebrate the life of Ronnie Rusack - a long-time friend of Scotland's canals.
Image source, Emma Flack
Image caption,
A match made in heaven: Emma Flack took this picture of her husband "the angel" in Edinburgh.
Image source, Kirsty Mitchell
Image caption,
Peak preview: Kirsty Mitchell bagged this shot while climbing Beinn Ghlas and Ben Lawers.
Image source, Mike Marsh
Image caption,
Look no feather: Mike Marsh took this picture from Applecross Peninsula looking across to the Isle of Rona Inner Sound.
Image source, Jim Clark
Image caption,
Don't rain on my parade: Jim Clark captured this scene at the Belhaven Bridge, Dunbar.
Image source, Michelle Hutchison
Image caption,
Under my umbrella: Michelle Hutchison snapped this during a rainy day walk along the River Tyne in Haddington, East Lothian.
Image source, Monika Pfeiler
Image caption,
Have a chairful day: Monika Pfeiler enjoyed her afternoon sun at Portobello
Image source, Liz Broumley
Image caption,
Structural beauty: Liz Broumley took this picture of sunlit legs for wind turbines being processed at Nigg, Cromarty Firth.
Image source, Michael O'Kane
Image caption,
You complete me: Moncreiffe Hill's timber circle on a cold afternoon walk, from Michael O'Kane.
Image source, Hanne Toft
Image caption,
Beautiful backdrop: Hanne Toft took this shot of tourists taking pictures of Edinburgh Castle with a stunning sunset backdrop.
Image source, Mervyn Rendall
Image caption,
Take it on the chin: Mervyn Rendall couldn't resist a pic of his wife with a horse in Shapinsay, Orkney.
Image source, Julie Howden
Image caption,
A symphony of colour: Julie Howden took this picture of Gustavo Chavez Pavon, the celebrated Mexican artist and activist, who designed and painted this new Scottish Opera mural in Glasgow.
Image source, Rachel Winterhalter
Image caption,
Starry Starry Night: Rachel Winterhalter snapped this image of the sky outside some shops in St Andrews.
Image source, Lisa Fingland
Image caption,
Sheep commute: Lisa Fingland was stuck in "traffic" on Skye on the road between Portree and Staffin.
Image source, Charlie Craig
Image caption,
You're so vane: Charlie Craig took this picture from his allotment in Aberdeenshire.
Image source, Bob Colquhoun
Image caption,
Water bus: Bob Colquhoun saw this bus on a recent trip to the Isle of Harris.
Image source, Paul Corr
Image caption,
Berry nice snack: Paul Corr captured this blackbird munching on some red berries.
Image source, Dave Stewart
Image caption,
Searching for compliments: Kingfishers become more visible as the foliage depletes along the Water of Leith in Edinburgh, as seen by Dave Stewart.
Image source, Joanna Gilpin
Image caption,
Just get outer my space: Joanna Gilpin took this picture from the Inverchapel path at Loch Eck.
Image source, Douglas T Coutts
Image caption,
ET phone home: Douglas T Coutts took this other worldly shot of a phone box in Lossiemouth.
Image source, Gerry Doherty
Image caption,
It dawned on me: Gerry Doherty caught this sunrise over the River Clyde.

