Scotland's papers: Ambulance takes 36 hours and European Covid riots

The Daily Record reveals shocking figures on how long Scottish patients can wait for an ambulance. The paper reports that seriously-ill patients who are supposed to be seen in eight minutes have waited up to a day-and-a-half for an ambulance. The figures come from a freedom of information request to the Scottish Ambulance Service. Inside, the paper hears from a pensioner who waited in "agonising pain" for almost 12 hours for an ambulance even though a GP told her it would be there within the hour.