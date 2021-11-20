Scottish Baftas: Refugee film Limbo and James MCAvoy among winners
- Published
A comedy drama about a refugee's experience on a fictional Scottish island has won four Scottish Baftas.
Limbo won best feature film, best actor in a film for Amir El-Masry, best film writer and best fiction director.
James McAvoy won the TV actor category for lockdown film Together while Abigail Lawrie won best actress Television for Tin Star: Liverpool.
Scot Lawrence Chaney took the favourite Scot on Screen audience award for his appearances in RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
Marli Siu won Actress Film for Run while the news and current affairs category was won by Jabbed! Inside Britain's Vaccine Triumph.
The awards were presented by Edith Bowman at the BBC Scotland headquarters in Glasgow.
Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: "This year has remained an incredibly challenging one for many, and so we are delighted to have been able to recognise the achievements of the film, games and television industries that have continued to keep us informed and entertained during this time.
"We were also thrilled to be able to welcome back a live, specially invited audience of nominees - albeit a smaller one than usual - and we would like to thank our incredible hosts, guest presenters and wonderful partners for helping us deliver such a brilliant show tonight.
"It really has been absolutely fantastic to celebrate the inspiring work that's being produced in Scotland over the past year, and we would like to offer our warmest congratulations to all our worthy winners and nominees."
