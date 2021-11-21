Scotland's papers: Care home vaccine bungle and unreliable ferries

Image caption,

The prime minister has reportedly been warned by members of his own party that English Channel crossings by migrants in small boats could "destroy" the Conservatives, The Sunday Telegraph reports. Boris Johnson has been accused of edging to the centre ground, the paper notes. One party donor, who The Telegraph is not naming, is quoted as saying: "When you move to the centre, you open up a gap in your right flank and somebody comes in and sets up there. You can't get a majority there."