Scotland's papers: Care home vaccine bungle and unreliable ferries

Image caption, Residents at a care home in Lanarkshire were injected with salt water instead of the Covid vaccine, the Sunday Mail reveals. Last December, 11 patients were given saline solution after an "astonishing blunder" at Millbrae Care Home in Coatbridge. The paper says NHS Lanarkshire has "issued an apology but admitted it cannot say how many other 'vaccination errors' may have occurred". The paper adds that a small amount of saline is supposed to be mixed with the pure Pfizer vaccine before it is administered.Image caption, According to Scotland on Sunday, dissatisfaction with the performance of CalMac's west coast ferry routes has renewed calls for increased competition as ministers await a key report that could lead to a shake-up.Image caption, The Sunday Post reports on the comments of former prime minister Gordon Brown, that surging global nationalism has sabotaged efforts against climate change.Image caption, The National reports that Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross earned nearly £2,000 from a 90-minute football refereeing job.Image caption, The Herald says hundreds of Scottish fishermen say trawling has "devastated the nation's inshore waters". They want an exclusion zone set up so the sea can recover and a shift to sustainable fishing, the paper says.Image caption, The Sunday Times reports that the UK government's Health Secretary Sajid Javid has ordered a review into racial bias in medical devices over fears that thousands of ethnic minority patients died of Covid when they should have survived. Oximeters, which monitor blood oxygen levels, are less accurate on people with dark skin, the paper says research has shown.Image caption, According to the Sunday Express, Scotland could become a big target for drugs gangs if certain substances are decriminalised.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday claims that members of the Royal Family are "at war" with the BBC over a documentary due to be broadcast on Monday, which the paper says has been condemned as "tittle-tattle" by a senior royal source. The Queen, Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, the paper says, are "furious" that the BBC has reportedly not shown the programme - The Princes and the Press - to Buckingham Palace officials before it airs.Image caption, According to The Sun, the TV soap Emmerdale has been "rocked by a race probe involving two of the ITV soap's leading stars".Image caption, The prime minister has reportedly been warned by members of his own party that English Channel crossings by migrants in small boats could "destroy" the Conservatives, The Sunday Telegraph reports. Boris Johnson has been accused of edging to the centre ground, the paper notes. One party donor, who The Telegraph is not naming, is quoted as saying: "When you move to the centre, you open up a gap in your right flank and somebody comes in and sets up there. You can't get a majority there."