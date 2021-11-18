BBC News

Murder inquiry after man dies in violent attack

Blair Gault was found seriously injured on a footpath on Tuesday morning

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 32-year-old man was beaten to death in a "sustained and violent" attack in Livingston.

Blair Gault was found seriously injured on a footpath in the West Lothian town at about 03:00 on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have now told local residents to expect a significant police presence in the area as they investigate the killing.

They will be carrying out door-to-door inquiries and gathering CCTV footage.

Police said Mr Gault, who was from Livingston, was in the area between Fintry Avenue and Buchanan Crescent between 02:30 and 03:00.

He was found injured on a footpath in an open area near a railway line and close to Buchanan Crescent.

Det Supt Andrew Patrick, from the major investigation team, said: "We need to piece together Blair's movements."

He added: "We need to know why he was there and did he see or meet anyone there?"

