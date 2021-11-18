Experts to advise on LGBT conversion therapy ban in Scotland
An expert group will be set up to advise the Scottish government on how to ban conversion therapy.
Ministers have committed to ending the practice - which seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity - by the end of 2023.
The group will include representatives from LGBT and faith groups, and people with experience of conversion therapy.
It will establish an agreed definition of conversion practices and advise on how to support victims.
The UK government has also committed to a ban on conversion therapy.
All major UK therapy professional bodies and the NHS have said they disagree with it on logical, ethical and moral grounds.
'No place in society'
A 2018 survey of 108,000 UK members of the LGBT community suggested 2% have undergone the practice, with another 5% having been offered it.
Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison called the practices "harmful", "discriminatory", and said they have "no place in our society".
She said: "We are clear about the need to end conversion practices in Scotland - ensuring that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, is safe from them.
"We will explore how legislation can best protect and support those who need it, while ensuring that freedoms - including freedoms of speech, religion, and belief - are safeguarded.
"We are also considering what non-legislative steps we can take to end conversion practices, and support survivors."
Last year Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK government would outline plans for a ban after research into its prevalence is completed.
However, in March the BBC heard from campaigners in Scotland, who believed the Scottish government had the power to introduce legislation sooner on public health grounds.
One member of the End Conversion Therapy Campaign told how his experience of conversion therapy involved "exorcisms" to remove "demons" he believed were inside him.
Holyrood's equalities committee heard from a number of researchers in favour of a ban on Tuesday, as well as religious groups who had concerns about its implementation.
MSPs were told about the recent ban on conversion practices in the Australian state of Victoria, which passed a law to prohibit them.
The Scottish government said it wants to "end conversion practices as comprehensively as possible within devolved powers by the end of 2023".
It said it expected the expert group would begin its work early next year.