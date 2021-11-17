Covid in Scotland: People in deprived areas 2.5 times more likely to die
- Published
People from the most deprived areas of Scotland are 2.5 times more likely to die with Covid, official figures show.
A further 115 deaths were registered last week where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, which was 25 fewer than the previous week.
Figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) reveal the gap between the most and least deprived areas has widened during the pandemic.
Some ethnic groups have also been disproportionately affected.
The main NRS findings include:
- Deaths among people with Pakistani ethnicity were 3.7 times as likely to involve Covid as people with White Scottish ethnicity.
- Figures for deaths among people with Chinese (1.7 times), Indian (1.7 times) and Other Asian ethnicities (3.0 times) were also more likely.
People with White Other British ethnicity were less likely (0.8) to die with Covid than people with White Scottish ethnicity.
The likelihood of deaths among people with Other White ethnicity was not significantly different from those with White Scottish ethnicity.
Overall, the number of registered Covid deaths has fallen to the lowest number since early September.
Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: "The next couple of weeks will provide valuable evidence on whether the latest fall is the start of a sustained decline or a continuation of the recent fluctuations."