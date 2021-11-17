Scotland's papers: 'Jag and the beanstalk' and PM floats lobbying ban

Scotland's papers: 'Jag and the beanstalk' and PM floats lobbying banPublished9 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The possible expansion of Scotland's vaccine passport scheme features on many of the country's front pages. The Scottish Sun highlights the fact that this could include theatres just as the panto season gets under way. To illustrate the point the paper's graphic artists have mocked up how First Minister Nicola Sturgeon would look as the star of festive favourite Jack and the Beanstalk.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail warns its readers to brace themselves for a "bleak midwinter" if Covid cases surge. The paper says vaccine passports may be required for theatres and cinemas from 6 December. The first minister told MSPs a final decision will be made on Tuesday.Image caption, The Daily Record's headline is "passports for pubs". The paper highlights fears businesses could be "crippled" by the new restrictions which would be introduced ahead of the busy festive period.Image caption, Under the new proposals The Herald says a negative Covid test may be accepted to gain entry to cinemas, theatres or licensed hospitality venues. Nicola Sturgeon told Holyrood it would be "deeply irresponsible" not to consider the measures to prevent the introduction of tougher restrictions over winter.Image caption, The i highlights reaction to the first minister's announcement and reports businesses have criticised her "vague comments" on whether pubs and restaurants will also be included under the new rules. The paper says the possible move, which will not be confirmed until next week, has created "further confusion".Image caption, The Metro leads with the prospect of Scots workers needing a vaccine passport to attend their Christmas night out. The scheme currently only applies to nightclubs and major events such as concerts and football matches.Image caption, The Scotsman's main story is Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to prevent MPs from holding second jobs as the "sleaze row escalates". The additional roles held by politicians at Westminster have been under the microscope since Tory Owen Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules as a paid consultant.Image caption, The Times headlines on a backlash from some Tory MPs over plans to ban them from taking second jobs. The paper also pictures the Duchess of Cornwall during her visit to Jordan at a children's centre in Amman, alongside Queen Rania.Image caption, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of betraying the Scottish oil industry, according to the Scottish Daily Express. The criticism came after she said the proposed Cambo oil field off Shetland "should not get the green light".Image caption, The Press and Journal says the first minister's intervention is her strongest so far on the Cambo oil project. The decision on whether drilling should be allowed is not a devolved matter. The UK government has said an environmental impact assessment will be carried out first, although Scottish Secretary Alister Jack recently said the new field should "100%" get the go-ahead.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph carries Home Secretary Priti Patel's criticism of asylum seekers who launch "appeal after appeal" to stay in the UK. The paper says the Church of England was facing questions over its role in helping them convert to Christianity.Image caption, The National leads with a claim that independence will create 35,000 new civil service jobs. The paper reports the forthcoming SNP conference will be told the posts should be spread across the country.Image caption, Taxpayers forked out almost £2m for a fleet of electric cars which were left to gather dust in city parking lots, reports the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Evening Express' front page is dominated by a "shoe thief" who attacked his victim with a "household arsenal" before calling an ambulance for himself.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a police investigation into the sudden death of a man in his 40s.Image caption, Rent rises are "out of control across the Lothians", according to the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Courier leads with the installation of "sub-standard roofing" on council houses, a mistake the paper says could cost taxpayers £4.4mImage source, Daily StarImage caption, And the Daily Star carries a picture of a pirate on its front page as it says UK supply shortages are being made worst by the hijacking of ships and lorries.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.