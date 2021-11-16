Two charged with murder after 36-year-old man dies
Two men have been charged with murder after a man who was found injured in a garden died in hospital.
Christopher McCallum McGee, 36, was attacked on Friday 5 November and died three days later.
Police had been called to a report of a man injured in the garden of a property in Hill Street, Hamilton.
On Monday this week, two men appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court in connection with the death of Mr McGee.
William McMahon, 45, and David McMahon, 39, were charged with murder and made no plea.
David McMahon, from Hamilton, also faces a weapons charge and a charge of assault and was remanded in custody.
William McMahon, also from Hamilton, was released on bail.