Furlough end had little impact on jobless figures
The end of furlough on 30 September only had a small impact on unemployment, early estimates show.
Figures for October show the number of people in Scotland in payrolled employment was higher than the month before the Covid pandemic began.
The HMRC statistics show there were 2.39 million payrolled employees last month, up 0.1% on February 2020.
Across the UK, the number of payrolled employees increased by 0.8% over the same period.
The figures also suggest that median monthly pay for payrolled employees in Scotland was £2,025, an increase of 8.2%compared with February 2020.
Other figures in the latest ONS (Office for National Statistics) report show a decrease in unemployment in October, down 1.3% from the previous month.
The experimental Claimant Count includes Jobseeker's Allowance Claimants and those claimants of Universal Credit who were claiming principally for the reason of being unemployed.
It shows there were 157,100 claimants in Scotland, a decrease of 2,100 over the month but an increase of 44,000 (38.9%) since March 2020.
The latest Labour Force Survey (LFS) estimates for July to September 2021 indicate that over the quarter the unemployment rate decreased by 0.2%.
The estimated unemployment rate in Scotland was 4.1%, up 0.3% since the three months before the pandemic.
Scotland's unemployment rate was below the UK rate of 4.3%.
The estimated employment rate, the proportion of people aged 16-64 in work in Scotland, was 74.8%, down 0.6% since the pandemic began.