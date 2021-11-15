Five hurt as car stuck on railway embankment
Emergency services are trying to remove a vehicle stuck on an embankment above a railway line in Fife.
The line between Ladybank and Perth has been closed because of the risk of the vehicle falling on to the track.
Five people are believed to have been injured in the incident but are described as "walking wounded".
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has three fire engines and a heavy rescue unit at the scene south of Cupar.
ScotRail tweeted: "The line between Ladybank & Perth is closed following a road accident near the railway.
"This doesn't affect our services to/from Aberdeen, but it does impact trains between Edinburgh, Perth & Inverness."
Network Rail said: "The vehicle is currently stuck on an embankment above the railway, posing a risk of falling on to the track."