Online portal opens in Scotland to book booster jabs
- Published
A website which allows eligible groups in Scotland to book their Covid booster and flu vaccination appointments has been launched.
Those aged 50 to 59, unpaid carers who are 16 and over, and over-16s who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals can use the portal.
Appointments are available for dates running from late November through December.
Earlier priority groups should be completed by the end of November.
They include older people, care home residents and workers, and healthcare workers. A total of about 3,375,000 people are eligible for the booster.
More than 1.1m booster Covid jabs have been administered in Scotland to date and the Scottish government portal will also be available for anyone in those earlier groups who missed their appointment.
The move comes as Dr Gregor Smith, Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, warned the country is now in a "period of growth" of Covid-19 cases again.
Dr Smith said there had been around an 11% increase in seven-day case rate with the biggest increase in younger age groups, while infections in the over 60s was down 19% which he said was "almost certainly due to boosters".
1/ We’re now in a period of growth of COVID19 cases again and have seen around 11% increase in 7 day case rate from 325/100k (1/11) to 362/100k (8/11). This masks the different picture across age groups though, with two distinct epidemics beginning to form in Scotland pic.twitter.com/APJ8G4IMEy— Gregor Smith (@DrGregorSmith) November 13, 2021
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said those eligible for both the flu and coronavirus booster vaccines will be given them at the same time.
He added: "The autumn/winter vaccination programme is continuing at pace and running well and the launch of this online portal will allow eligible groups to book their own appointment.
"As has been the case throughout, we aim to vaccinate people as quickly as possible in line with clinical guidance.
"We urge everyone who is eligible and who has online access to book their appointment via the portal to ensure maximum efficiency and secure an appointment that is convenient for them."
Nicola Sturgeon initially said online booster booking would be rolled out in October but it was later pushed back to mid-November.
Mr Yousaf said that the autumn/winter vaccination programme we will see up to a total of 7.5m flu and Covid-19 booster vaccinations administered.
Those without online access can book an appointment through the NHS national helpline on 0800 030 8013.
People who live within NHS Western Isles, NHS Shetland or NHS Orkney areas will not need to use the online portal as they will receive an appointment through the post.
Some areas of the Highlands are already piloting use of the online portal and anyone in the Inverness area is advised to check information on the health board's website, while others will be sent an appointment letter.
New three-in-one tests
Meanwhile, hospitals across Scotland are rolling out new single tests to identify whether patients are infected with Covid-19, flu or respiratory syncytial virus.
The new three-in-one "multiplex tests" will be used when patients arrive showing respiratory symptoms at some emergency departments and assessment units.
Results from the new tests are expected to be provided within two hours and will be prioritised for emergency admissions to assist with patient placement and treatment.
Other laboratory-based tests can take between 90 minutes and eight hours for the results to come through.