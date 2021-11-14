Scotland to fall silent for Remembrance Sunday
People around Scotland will pause later to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Thousands are expected to fall silent for two minutes of sombre reflection at 11:00 for Remembrance Sunday.
Wreaths of poppies will be laid on what is the 100th anniversary of the flower as the national symbol of remembrance.
Traditional remembrance events at local memorials and churches were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.
PoppyScotland, which runs the Scottish Poppy Appeal, said there was a 28% drop in donations as they were unable to do face-to-face collections.
The charity has had a "wonderful response" for its centenary appeal this year, head of fundraising Gordon Michie said.
"It has been especially pleasing to see such determination from our volunteers to get back to face-to-face collections again, after so many were forced to stay at home last year because of the pandemic," he added.
In Edinburgh, a ceremony will be held at the Stone of Remembrance at the city chambers on the Royal Mile, with a gun fired from Edinburgh Castle marking the beginning of the two minutes silence.
Among those laying a wreath in the capital is 100-year-old Jack Ransom, from Largs, who served during World War Two.
He was captured in Singapore in 1942 and as a prison or war he was forced to work on the Burma Railway.
Elsewhere, special ceremony in Northesk Parish Church in Musselburgh, East Lothian, will remember Helen Burnett Wood, a local nurse who was killed in 1917.
Born in 1888, Helen emigrated to Illinois in 1909, when she was 21, and worked as a telephone operator before training to be a nurse.
She volunteered to serve with US Base Hospital Number 12 and was deployed to France in May 1917.
And she was aboard the SS Mongolia along with other American medical personnel when an accident happened the day after it left New York.
One of the ship's guns exploded during a practice drill, sending a shower of shell fragments across the deck which killed the 29-year-old Scot and fellow army nurse Edith Ayres.
American flag
News of her death was reported in The Scotsman and her sister Annie, who also emigrated to the US, later told a Chicago newspaper: "I didn't want Helen to go, but she said if her brothers could risk their lives for Britain, she could risk hers for America."
The American flag in memory of Helen Wood was flown above the US Capitol building in Washington DC this autumn at the behest of the Evanston History Centre.
Its director of education is Jenny Thompson, who teamed up with Simon Fairnie, a local historian and member of Northesk Parish Church, to arrange for it to be sent to Musselburgh while he sent her a Saltire flag in return.
Ms Thompson said: "As one of the very first American casualties during the First World War, a woman who volunteered to serve and an immigrant to the US, Helen Wood's story resonates more and more each passing year.
"We have been fascinated by her story for many years and we wanted to do more to connect our two towns and explore the history that unites us."