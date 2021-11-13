Scotland's papers: COP26 in extra time and Ross admits earnings error

Scotland's papers: COP26 in extra time and Ross admits earnings errorPublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald leads with an exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Conservatives reporting himself over undeclared earnings while serving as an MP. Douglas Ross has apologised for failing to fully record his MSP salary and earnings as a football referee in his register of interests at Westminster.Image caption, The COP26 summit going into "extra time" is the focus of The Scotsman front page. Negotiators in Glasgow are poring over the language of a new draft agreement aimed at averting the worst impacts of climate change.Image caption, "Now Boris pays price at polls" is the headline leading the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper reports that Labour has raced ahead of the Tories by six points in the past week in a poll conducted for the paper.Image caption, "Halt migrants, France told" is the headline on the front of The Times as the paper leads with Mr Johnson's calls for Emmanuel Macron to stop migrants travelling to the UK from France. Nearly 1,200 people crossed the Channel in one day this week, the paper adds.Image caption, Accusations that the big energy firms are flouting the price cap system is the focus of the Daily Telegraph front page. The paper claims new customers are being forced to take out more expensive fixed-rate energy deals.Image caption, The death of a man in Addiewell prison in West Lothian makes the front page of the Scottish Sun.Image caption, The conviction of a man at Airdrie Sheriff Court who admitted subjecting his ex-partner to a four month campaign of abuse is the lead story in the Daily Record.Image caption, The National lead story is about plans to send pro-independence leaflets to one million homes across Scotland.Image caption, There are three Whitehall scenarios for when the public can forget about Covid-19, according to the i weekend. The paper says that an optimistic prediction will see the virus become routine in late 2022 or 2023, with the likeliest situation being that the world will escape the shadow of Covid in 2023-2024.Image caption, Revelations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dominate the Daily Express, with the paper suggesting Meghan had written to her father, Thomas Markle, to get members of Harry's family off his back.Image caption, The Daily Star leads with comments made by Mr Markle during a television interview. Mr Markle said his son-in-law might have been dropped on his head as a baby.Image source, CourierImage caption, The Courier front page features news that a nursery accused of discrimination by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said it will "robustly defend" a £30,000 damages claim against it. Little Scholars in Broughty Ferry said it had received confirmation that Mr Yousaf's wife Nadia El-Nakla has launched the legal action.Image caption, Parking shortages at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary make the front page of the city's Evening News.Image caption, A court case about a man who exposed himself to a woman is the focus of the Dundee Evening Telegraph.Image caption, Janitors and school cleaners in 30 Glasgow schools could take industrial action, reports the Glasgow Times, in a long-running dispute with employer Amey regarding pay.Image caption, The assistant manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been speaking to The Press and Journal about his serious health problems.Image caption, The Aberdeen Evening Express gives over its front page to news that proposals for a major £150m regeneration of Aberdeen city centre and the beach have been backed by local councillors.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.