Covid vaccine trial volunteers to get fresh jabs
- Published
People who took part in Covid vaccination trials will be able to get the approved vaccines to allow them to travel internationally, the Scottish government has said.
Jabs received by about 1,500 people in Scotland who took part in the clinical trials do not show up on the Scottish government's vaccine passport app.
But new guidance allows for fresh vaccines to be given to the volunteers.
About 40,000 people across the UK took part in Covid clinical trials.
Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith has written to health boards and letters will also be received by those on vaccine trials outlining how they can request jabs.
He said: "I am extremely grateful to everyone who has taken part in Covid-19 vaccine trials in Scotland for the important contribution they have made in tackling the pandemic.
"The Scottish and UK governments have been working with international partners to agree recognition for Covid-19 clinical trial participants, but there is still currently no internationally agreed policy.
"Allowing participants in trials for vaccines which are not yet authorised in the UK to request another primary vaccination course with authorised vaccines should help to resolve this situation."