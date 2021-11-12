Scotland's papers: What next for Scotland's oil and care crisis fears

Scotland's papers: What next for Scotland's oil and care crisis fearsPublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Scottish Daily ExpressImage caption, As COP26 comes towards an end in Glasgow, some of Scotland's newspapers look at the future of Scotland's oil and gas industry. The Scottish Daily Express reports that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been holding talks with groups dedicated to phasing out fossil fuels. It says confusion over government policy has "left thousands of jobs in the balance".Image source, The iImage caption, Scotland angered green groups by failing to join a coalition of countries setting targets for phasing out oil and gas productions, the i reports. The first minister says she is discussing joining the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, but has concerns about workers in the industry, it writes.Image source, The Press and Journal Image caption, The Press and Journal says the Scottish Conservatives have warned that joining such a group could leave jobs in the north east on a "cliff edge". Ms Sturgeon, it reports, says ending Scotland's reliance on fossil fuels needs to be done without putting workers on the "economic scrapheap".Image source, The HeraldImage caption, The Herald leads with problems in the social care sector. It says there is a "very real risk of collapse" in social care this winter as staff move to less stressful and better paid jobs in retail and hospitality, and companies face higher insurance premiums.Image source, The CourierImage caption, The "ailing health service" is also facing winter troubles, The Courier reports. It leads with a photo of John Swinney speaking at First Minister's Questions next to the headline: "Crisis, what crisis?"Image source, The NationalImage caption, The Conservatives are accused of a "disgusting political smear" in The National after UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace claimed that two SNP MPs were drunk on a flight to Gibraltar.Image source, MetroImage caption, The Metro says the claims have been described as a "bizarre Tory smear campaign", and reports the SNP have accused two Conservative MPs who were also on the trip of going drinking and being hungover the next day.Image source, The Times ScotlandImage caption, "MPs fill pockets using rent expenses loophole" is the Times's lead story, which says 14 MPs are letting out homes they own in London for at least £10,000 a year, while claiming expenses from the taxpayer to rent another property. The paper says the arrangement is allowed under a loophole, while several of the MPs claimed they are pushed into into it by the expenses watchdog.Image source, Scottish Daily MailImage caption, The Daily Mail reports that the Prince of Wales' "right-hand man" has resigned over allegations that he helped to secure a knighthood for a Saudi businessman who donated to the prince's charity. The paper says Michael Fawcett, chief executive of the Prince's Foundation, is "heartbroken" amid the "cash for honours" inquiry.Image source, The Scottish SunImage caption, Several of the papers report that the Queen will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, after medical advice to rest last month. It's the Scottish Sun's lead story, with the headline: "She WILL remember them".Image source, The Daily TelegraphImage caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with a warning from US officials who the paper says have privately briefed their EU counterparts that Russia may be planning to invade Ukraine in a repeat of the 2014 annexation of Crimea. The paper quotes senior Whitehall sources saying there was "anxiety" among UK officials.Image source, Evening TelegraphImage caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a raid on Dundee gym by a masked man whose haul included the cash from the Christmas raffle.Image source, Evening ExpressImage caption, The Evening Express says the council in Aberdeen is considering putting a defibrillator in every school. Of the city's 60 primaries and secondaries, only seven have the kit already, while another two primaries have access to one in another building on the same site, it writes. Around the UK, around 270 children die every year due to sudden cardiac arrest.Image source, Glasgow TimesImage caption, The council and binmen are at loggerheads over refuse collection after workers returned from strike action, the Glasgow Times reports. It says the refuse collectors want an extra payment to remove the "putrid" waste that gathered during their strike.Image source, Daily RecordImage caption, A man who killed his wife in a "crazed" stabbing is allowed out of a low-security hospital for trips to the shops just 10 years after he was sentenced, the Daily Record reports.Image source, Edinburgh Evening NewsImage caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with the ongoing debate on traffic plans for the capital. The council's transport leader has "hit back" on accusations of ignoring public opinion, it writes.Image source, Daily Star of ScotlandImage caption, The Daily Star of Scotland is looking towards Christmas Darkness with an eco warning from the Green Party to cut back on the fairy lights to "save the planet".