Scotland's papers: COP26 carbon footprint record and Meghan's apology

Image caption, The Scotsman says that carbon emissions from COP26 are expected to reach more than double the amount pumped into the atmosphere during the last climate conference and the summit is on track to be the most polluting "of its kind".Image caption, China and the United States have unveiled a "surprise plan" at COP26 to work together to reduce emissions and help combat the climate crisis, reports The Herald.Image caption, The Metro also leads with COP26 as it enters its final days, reporting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "last ditch bid" to stop the summit ending in failure by returning to Glasgow to urge world leaders to go further in their climate pledges.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the Duchess of Sussex has apologised for misleading a court over whether she had authorised aides to brief the authors of a biography about her.Image caption, The Daily Express says the "explosive" new evidence comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lawyers had insisted there was no collaboration with the writers of the Finding Freedom book.Image caption, The Sun calls the duchess "Little Miss Forgetful" after emails were released by the Court of Appeal showing how the couple had "heavily briefed" their press spokesman before he met the writers two years ago.Image caption, Hundreds of companies set up after the furlough scheme was established at the start of the Covid pandemic have claimed up to £26.6m from the taxpayer, according to The Times.Image caption, The Daily Mail says it can reveal that Sir Geoffrey Cox has earned more than £5.5m from his work as a lawyer while he has been a Conservative MP, "moonlighting" for 10,700 hours on his "second job".Image caption, Senior Scottish Conservatives are furious over the ongoing "sleaze row", with party figures speaking out about the "self-inflicted cluster fumble" as the prime minister battles the latest backlash, reports The National.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with Scotland's "ambulance crisis", the newspaper saying that a survey of paramedics has revealed the situation is putting lives at risk as well as pushing the service "beyond breaking point".Image caption, Britain is becoming a nation of cocktail drinkers as pub goers "ditch" the ales, reports the Daily Star.Image caption, The Press and Journal says a community is mourning the loss of a "legend" Inverness businessman who owned the well-known Corner Shop store in Merkinch for five decades.Image caption, Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an Aberdeen flat, with a woman helping officers with the probe following a "midnight incident".Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with the story of a barber who says that the city's Union Street is like the zombie film "World War Z" with daily battles and drug misuse outside his salon.Image caption, Health chiefs have warned that the "decimation" of breast cancer services in Tayside could cost lives, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says a heritage watchdog has launched an "astonishing bid" in the capital to shut city centre pavement cafes.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a "damning report" into a Dundee youth club, where inspectors found children playing in bins and gates and fire doors were left unlocked.