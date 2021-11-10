Covid: Testing could be part of vaccine passport expansion
People may be able to show a negative lateral flow test result in place of a vaccine passport in the future, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.
He said there was a "stronger case" for allowing people to use test results to gain entry to venues if the scheme was widened.
The Scottish government is considering the move amid fears of a surge in Covid-19 cases over winter.
Critics have said there is no evidence base for expanding the passport scheme.
People over the age of 18 currently need to show proof of vaccination in order to enter nightclubs and large events such as football matches and concerts.
Mr Swinney said this could now be expanded to more hospitality and leisure venues with any changes set to be confirmed at the next review of the restrictions on 16 November.
Other countries with vaccine certification schemes, such as Wales, allow people to show proof of a negative lateral flow test result within the past 48 hours as an alternative to showing a certificate.
Asked on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland if this testing alternative would be introduced, Mr Swinney said: "We didn't do it in the first place because the purpose of applying the vaccination certification scheme was to drive up vaccine certification levels.
"If we're going to apply this in a more widespread level then there is a stronger case for using a negative later flow device test to gain entry."
People who take lateral flow test are asked to register their results online but there is no way of checking an accurate result has been entered.
No decision yet
The deputy first minister insisted that no decisions have yet been taken, arguing instead that ministers are simply being open that changes to the passport scheme is a possibility.
Asked which parts of hospitality and leisure it could be applied to, Mr Swinney said: "We've not made any decisions.
"The reason we've not made any decisions is that government has got to be satisfied any decisions it takes are proportionate in the context of the state of the pandemic - that is the legal test we are obliged to follow."
Scotland's vaccine passport scheme was introduced at the start of October and applies to nightclubs, unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people, and any event where more than 10,000 people are present.
Testing, Testing - LFT?
The controversial vaccine passport scheme had no shortage of critics when it was introduced in October including an unsuccessful legal challenge mounted by the hospitality industry.
John Swinney says its "core purpose" was to drive up vaccine uptake, which he argues has been achieved if you look at the jump in vaccination rates among the younger people who are most likely to go to bars and clubs.
He said that in September, 53% of 18 to 29-year-olds were vaccinated and by 1 November that had risen to 68%.
Now the Scottish government is considering expanding the scheme in a move tied to concerns about a surge in Covid cases over the winter months.
The idea has set off alarm bells in parts of the hospitality industry which feels it has been disproportionately affected by the government's Covid-tackling public health measures.
It has also raised questions about how an expansion of the certification scheme would work.
In Wales, its Covid passes are used for entry into nightclubs and this is to be extended to cinemas, theatres and concert halls from 15 November.
Their NHS Covid pass shows your vaccination status but also if you have tested negative for Coronavirus in the last 48 hours via a lateral flow test where a person has reported the results.
Anyone caught using a fake Covid pass or lateral flow test result faces a fine of up to £60.
The introduction of lateral flow tests would "would alleviate some of the problem but it will not solve everything" says the Scottish Hospitality Group.
And the move to start using lateral flow tests would also likely win opposition party support in Holyrood.
Opposition politicians have criticised the Scottish government for considering expanding the scheme which they say will be of "significant concern" to businesses.
Help with costs
Stephen Montgomery, spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group, which represents some of the country's bars, restaurants and clubs, said: "We expect the Scottish government to work constructively, intensively, and with proper consultation with our industry should there be an extension of vaccine passports to all indoor hospitality venues.
"We would hope that this would include discussion of appropriate government support for additional staffing and costs, with many businesses in the hospitality sector currently struggling to cope with the financial burden of the pandemic as well as an acute recruitment crisis."