Scotland's papers: Christmas 'at risk' and MP referred to watchdog

Scotland's papers: Christmas 'at risk' and MP referred to watchdogPublished31 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with the Scottish government's warning that it is considering tightening Covid-19 restrictions to cope with a "precarious and unpredictable" situation ahead of winter.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express declares "Christmas is at risk", saying that Deputy First Minister John Swinney faced a "furious backlash" after warning vaccine passports may be extended to pubs and cafes.Image caption, The Herald leads with the same story, saying restaurants and leisure sites are also being considered for inclusion in an extended vaccine passport scheme after Mr Swinney warned of a spike in virus cases.Image caption, Other Covid measures that are being considered in the run-up to Christmas include extending the use of face masks and urging businesses to bring back home working, reports The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says the measures are being considered to avoid a "winter lockdown" amid mounting concern that the colder weather and the COP26 summit could contribute to a spike in cases.Image caption, The i also picks up on the "instant backlash" to Mr Swinney's announcement at the Scottish Parliament, with businesses saying that any extra restrictions will be a "massive step backwards" for the economy."Image caption, The Daily Record says the "pub passports" are part of the plan to save Christmas as the deputy first minister described current infection levels in Scotland as "worryingly high".Image caption, The Courier reports Mr Swinney's comments that "baseline protective measures" against Covid could be strengthened to avoid "more difficult restictions".Image caption, "Geoff in Paradise" is the headline on the front page of the Metro, the newspaper saying that Labour has demanded an official inquiry into Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox, who voted remotely while working from the Caribbean.Image caption, The Times says Sir Geoffrey has been referred to the Commons anti-sleaze watchdog after appearing to use his parliamentary office to defend the British Virgin Islands in a corruption case brought by the UK government.Image caption, The National says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has taken "centre stage" at COP26, sharing the spotlight with US "big hitter" Nancy Pelosi.Image caption, The Daily Star leads with the story of the Green Party member who flew to the COP26 summit in Glasgow from England, the papers asking the "last eco hypocrite at COP26 to please turn of the flights".Image caption, The Glasgow Times says activists at the COP26 summit chained themselves together in a rubber dinghy during a protest.Image caption, Katie Price has broken her silence over her drink-drive crash and had admitted she "could have killed someone", reports The Sun.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News urges the government to "sort out this jag booster mess", saying that an 86-year-old woman was left queuing in the the wind and rain for a vaccine that "never happened".Image caption, The Evening Express says buses and businesses in Aberdeen are on a "collision course" as hundreds of traders back Union Street pedestrianisation, but transport bosses warn of a "hammer blow" to passengers and retail.Image caption, The "controversial bid" to change Highland Council ward boundaries has been shelved until after next year's local elections, reports the Press and Journal.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says parents and swimming groups in Dundee have hit out at the continued closure of the city's Olympia pool.