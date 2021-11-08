Christmas bin strike warning in Glasgow as pay offer rejected
A fresh wave of bin strikes could hit Glasgow in the run-up to Christmas after GMB members rejected a new deal put forward by the council.
It had been hoped the offer of a 5.8% pay rise plus another 14 extra concessions, would be enough to end the industrial action.
However, the GMB said its members had called for a fresh strike ballot.
Refuse workers have been on strike for eight days over pay and conditions with the dispute due to end at midnight.
Glasgow City Council earlier said it had hoped the new offer would improve local workforce relationships and bring unions further into the decision- making process.
GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said: "Our members in cleansing, like so many of their colleagues in other services like home care, school support, parks and gardens, and Glasgow Life, are the backbone of the city's workforce but they are struggling on wages that simply do not make ends meet.
"It's why our members have demanded a fresh ballot, which could mean a second wave of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. They want more to be done to properly value key workers and to tackle the significant service and workforce challenges facing their city.
"That's something the council, Cosla and ultimately the Scottish government should reflect on today because it's very clear this anger isn't going away until these problems are confronted."
Earlier, GMB members held a rally in the city's George Square, which was attended by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who said the workers should be "thanked" for the work they did.