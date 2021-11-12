BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 5-12 November

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 5 and 12 November.

Image source, Jim White
Image caption,
Misty morning: Jim White captured "one of Glasgow's greatest treasures", Pollok Estate, looking "especially beautiful" while out for a walk.
Image source, Malcolm Perry
Image caption,
Veteran vehicle: This old tractor at Duntulm on Skye was spotted by Malcolm Perry.
Image source, Jon Douglas
Image caption,
Stunning setting: "This is the view from my living room window," says Jon Douglas. "It's looking across the Clyde on a particularly clear autumn afternoon to Dumbarton."
Image source, Anne Palmer
Image caption,
Brilliant colours: Anne Palmer was delighted to catch an image of this kingfisher. "It totally made my day, as never managed to capture one up close before," she says.
Image source, Bill Brown
Image caption,
Lovely leaves: "Superb autumnal colours at Loch Dunmore, close to Loch Faskally and Pitlochry," says Bill Brown.
Image source, Colin MacPhail
Image caption,
Windy walk: Caley the labradoodle enjoys a bit of a breeze on Nairn beach in this picture from Colin MacPhail.
Image source, Ian Paterson
Image caption,
On reflection: An autumnal scene at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh from Ian Paterson.
Image source, Robyn Gilfillan
Image caption,
Duck out: This one was seen at Inverbeg, Loch Lomond, by Robyn Gilfillan.
Image source, Frances Eneide
Image caption,
Taking a break: "My husband and son having a rest on our Sunday walk at Earlston," says Frances Eneide. "Although it was blustery, it was a lovely day."
Image source, Elizabeth Heggie
Image caption,
Blending in: "I would love to know the stories of the lives shared there," says Elizabeth Heggie of this photo taken in the small hamlet of Culkein near Drumbeg.
Image source, Gerry Doherty
Image caption,
Well red: Dumbarton bridge lit up for Remembrance Day from Gerry Doherty.
Image source, John Dewar
Image caption,
Reading day: "I took this photograph from a room in the old signal box at Corrour railway station, looking out over a bleak and autumnal Rannoch Moor to Leum Uilleim," says John Dewar.
Image source, Karen Murdoch
Image caption,
Brilliant beacon: "Our home for the winter, the lighthouse cottage at Covesea lighthouse, about two miles west of Lossiemouth," says Karen Murdoch.
Image source, Linsey Brown
Image caption,
Prehistoric power: Two-year-old Angus Brown doing his best dinosaur roar while on holiday and visiting Landmark in Carrbridge, submitted by his mother Linsey Brown.
Image source, Jacki Gordon
Image caption,
A "spotted seal" at Linn Park, Glasgow. "The best seals have four legs and a tail," says Jacki Gordon.
Image source, Joseph Connelly
Image caption,
Mellow yellow: Fungus at Scolty near Banchory taken by Joseph Connelly.
Image source, Alisdair McDonald
Image caption,
Impressive interior: The chapel at Murthly Castle was a "spectacular setting for a friend's wedding" says Alisdair McDonald.
Image source, Ian Davidson
Image caption,
Picture perfect: "The light worked in our favour this week, while walking at Dunkeld. Stunning," says Ian Davidson.
Image source, Tony Stamp
Image caption,
Sundown on Leith: Tony Stamp took this picture around midnight from his kitchen window of the Christmas lights on the bridge between Bernard Street and Commercial Street.
Image source, Stuart Munro
Image caption,
Wonderful waterfall: The "gorgeous autumnal colours" at Stitchill Linn near Kelso from Stuart Munro.
Image source, Barclay Robertson
Image caption,
Cycling stop: Barclay Robertson and a friend enjoyed a ride from Edinburgh to Stirling taking in the Wallace Monument.
Image source, Derek Grist
Image caption,
The White House: "The sun was going down after a weekend trip to Glencoe from Burntisland in Fife," says Derek Grist.
Image source, Jill Ritchie
Image caption,
Glorious day: Jill Ritchie sent in this picture of the Soonhope Valley near Peebles.
Image source, Alan Meek
Image caption,
Lest we forget: Stonehaven war memorial with a light painted poppy orb from Alan Meek.
Image source, Neil Henderson
Image caption,
In remembrance: Neil Henderson captured this image on a visit to Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.
Image source, Gail Johnston
Image caption,
Get my goat: Gail Johnston spotted one "roaming at the side of the road" in Dundonnell during a short break to Gairloch.
Image source, Stephen Kennedy
Image caption,
Choppy seas: A picture taken from the pier at Craignish Point in Argyll by Stephen Kennedy.
Image source, Hamish Whiteford
Image caption,
Still waters: A "flat calm" Loch Fyne captured by Hamish Whiteford.
Image source, Norman Johnson
Image caption,
Best buddies: "Think the squirrel wants to make friends with the hedgehog," says Norman Johnson of Coylton in Ayrshire.
Image source, Mervyn Rendall
Image caption,
Pretty kitty: Mervyn Rendall sent in a striking image of the "beautiful cat" Willow.
Image source, Neil MacNeill
Image caption,
Neil MacNeill was walking home from work near Murrayfield rugby stadium when he saw the sky was "looking great".
Image source, Vivienne Cruddace
Image caption,
Keeping the peace: "My daughter Molly, 6, meditating in the sea at Balmedie Beach, near Aberdeen," says Vivienne Cruddace.

