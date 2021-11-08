COP26: Fewer than 50 arrests during the summit to date
Fewer than 50 arrests have been made during the COP26 summit so far, police have confirmed.
Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said the relationship between protesters and the police has been "largely non-contentious".
A series of small protests took place in Glasgow last week before about 100,000 people joined a huge demonstration on Saturday.
It was the largest protest in the city in recent memory.
Police praised the majority of the "good natured" marchers who took part. in the procession from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green.
Officers made 22 arrests at the event - one after a socialist group were contained and the rest after protesters chained themselves on a bridge.
A small number of people were also arrested earlier in the week during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration where activists tried to force their way into the offices of the SSE energy company.
Assistant Chief Constable Ritchie said: "For such a highly significant event, to reach the end of the first week with fewer than 50 arrests being made is testament to the fact the relationship between protesters and the police has been largely non-contentious.
"This event has already provided us with some unique challenges, but our officers and staff have risen to face them, and the broadly good nature of the members of the public we are interacting with has made this a widely positive experience.
"I very much hope this atmosphere continues into the second week ahead of COP26 coming to its conclusion."
Assistant Chief Constable Ritchie told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland a small group of socialist activists were contained during Saturday's three-mile march through Glasgow because they were slowing down other marchers and failing to follow police instructions.
About 10,000 officers are being deployed in Glasgow each day during the UN climate summit.
In one of the largest policing operations undertaken in the country, officers have been drafted in from across Scotland and from police services around the UK.
Further action
More protests by campaigners are planned for the second week of the summit.
Scientists Rebellion, the group which chained themselves to George V Bridge in Glasgow on Saturday leading to 21 arrests, has said it will be back at the same location later to do a "teach-in" protest.
Extinction Rebellion is also planning another demonstration in the city centre.
