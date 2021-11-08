Scotland's papers: Tory 'sleaze' row and SQA strike set to hit exams

Scotland's papers: Tory 'sleaze' row and SQA strike set to hit examsPublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman says the SNP has called for a police investigation into the ongoing row over the UK government's handling of the Owen Paterson case as opposition MPs call for a full public inquiry.Image caption, The Times leads with the same story, saying Number 10 was at the centre of "more controversy" after a cabinet minister said wrongly that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could not be investigated by parliament's standards commissioner.Image caption, "Storm in a sleaze cup" is the headline on the front page of the Metro, the newspaper echoing comments by Environment Minister George Eustice that the row over Mr Paterson was just a "storm in a teacup".Image caption, The i says Mr Johnson is now battling to contain a backlash from his own MPs and opposition parties over the affair, with the prime minister facing a "marathon grilling" in Parliament later on Monday.Image caption, The Courier says Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart, who has described the affair as "corruption", is among those calling for a police investigation.Image caption, School exams are facing disruption as strike action is being threatened by staff at the national qualifications agency in a dispute over the "failure" to consult them about ministers' plans to scrap it, reports The Herald.Image caption, The National says Hollywood star Brian Cox delivered a "scathing verdict" on Labour directly to the party leader Sir Keir Starmer as the actor explained why he left the party to back the SNP.Image caption, The former UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, has said that NHS workers should be legally required to get a Covid vaccination before the winter, reports The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The Daily Mail says "shocking research" has revealed that microplastic particles are now so rife we breathe up to 7,000 every day - 100 times higher than expected.Image caption, The Brexit trade deal is in danger of being "ripped up" in the war of words over the Northern Ireland protocol, with Brussels considering the "nuclear" option of ditching the arrangement if Britain triggers Article 16, reports the Daily Express.Image caption, The Daily Record says a child sex abuser used his "obsession" with Loyalist paramilitary group the UVF to scare his victims into silence.Image caption, The Sun pictures an "emotional" Adele on its front page after the singer broke down in tears at her music comeback in front of a star-studded audience at London's Palladium.Image caption, The Daily Star says it can report some "good booze" as special trains are being laid on to make sure we do not run out of wine at Christmas because of the trucker shortage.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with the story of a woman who has paid tribute to the NHS after the swift treatment she received which helped her battle cancer.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says a former heroin addict is in a bid to help the homeless in the city.Image caption, Tributes have been made to a popular make-up artist who has died at the age of 47, reports the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Evening Express says roosting gulls are causing damage to an Aberdeen gallery.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says a city primary school has issued a warning over parking restrictions, amid claims that parents were "verbally abusive" when pulled up by staff about illegally parking outside.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.