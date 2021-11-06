Scotland's papers: Scotland 'goes green' and bonfire 'yobs'Published16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, NATIONALImage caption, The National leads with a an image of a crowded George Square in Glasgow during the Fridays For Future school strike on Friday, with a headline of "Glasgow Goes Green". It also reports that traffic on the M8 motorway could be capped in a bid to reduce emissions.Image source, InewspaperImage caption, Ms Thunberg dismissed the COP26 summit in Glasgow as a "greenwash festival" that will fall far short of the action needed to stop global warning, the i Weekend writes.Image source, ExpressImage caption, People joining a Climate change protest in Glasgow have been warned to "act responsibly" by police, the Scottish Daily Express reports. Tens of thousands of people are expected to join the march.Image source, DundeeTelegraphImage caption, "Yobs" who attacked firefighters at a bonfire on the Kirkton housing scheme are described as "flaming idiots" in the Dundee Telegraph.Image source, ScotsmanImage caption, Two health boards are asking for an extension military assistance as hospitals reach capacity, the Scotsman on Saturday reports.Image source, HeraldImage caption, The Herald reports that judges have asked Scottish government ministers why they ignored equality laws when they brought forward legislation to change the definition of women to include men who identify as women. The order came during a court challenge to the government's inclusion of transwomen in a new law to increase the number of women on public boards.Image source, RecordImage caption, The Daily Record leads with the "pitiful offer" of a cheap coffee or fruit pot from NHS Lothian to staff at St John's Hospital in Livingston as a "wellbeing gift" for staff.Image source, EveningExpressImage caption, Images showing the planned redevelopment of Aberdeen, including the "stunning" pedestrianisation of Union Street make the front page of the Evening Express.Image source, CourierImage caption, The Courier reports that police are seeking information about the death of driver Kenneth Cheyne, who died when his lorry crashed off a motorway flyover.Image source, DailyTelegraphImage caption, Oxford University has been accused of hypocrisy over a donation linked to the family of former British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, the Daily Telegraph reports.Image source, ScottishDAilyMailImage caption, Record Christmas spending is forecast on the front of the Scottish Daily Mail, with fears of shortages pushing consumers to buy early.Image source, EveningNewsImage caption, Edinburgh Evening News reports that the capital is overtaking London as a hotspot for luxury homes, as more people "scramble" for million pound homes.Image source, GlasgowEveningTimesImage caption, The Glasgow Times leads with an interview with a junior doctor who is calling for mental health support for people diagnosed with cancer. Ellie Brown, 24, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and described her fight as a "rollercoaster".Image source, P&JImage caption, The Press and Journal reports that school nativity plays and Christmas concerts will be out of bounds for parents again this year because of Covid concerns.Image source, ScottishSunImage caption, Ex-Newcastle United footballer David Ginola leads the cast of the next I'm A Celebrity when it returns to a Welsh Castle, the Scottish Sun reveals.Image source, DailyStarImage caption, Singer Rod Stewart has claimed calling someone "darling" is not sexist in the Daily Star. The paper reports the singer says he calls everyone darling, "including my old pal" Elton John.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.