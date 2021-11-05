Driver killed in lorry flyover crash named
A 55-year-old man who died when his lorry crashed through a barrier and landed on the M90 carriageway below has been named.
Kenneth Cheyne, from Turriff, Aberdeenshire, was the sole occupant of the HGV which crashed near Perth on Thursday morning.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said thoughts were with Mr Cheyne's family and friends.
The vehicle was carrying bags of potatoes.
The incident closed the slip road from the Craigend junction to the Broxden Roundabout.
