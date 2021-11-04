Scotland's papers: A&Es to turn away patients and MP lobbying row

Scotland's papers: A&Es to turn away patients and MP lobbying rowPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Telegraph reports that people who attend A&E but do not need to be there will be redirected to other parts of the NHS under new guidance issued by the Scottish government. It comes as waiting times at emergency departments are the worst on record, with about 30% of people waiting more than four hours.Image caption, The same story leads the Daily Express. Under the new guidance, senior nurses and doctors will have a script to go through with patients to see if they require emergency treatment or could be seen elsewhere. Patients with non-life threatening issues will now be referred to GPs or pharmacies.Image caption, Several of the front pages lead with the news that Conservative MPs have voted to back a review of standards investigations - putting a former minister's suspension on hold. Their colleague Owen Paterson was found by a report to have breached lobbying rules but will avoid punishment for now. The i says the Tories have "ripped up" parliament's anti-sleaze rules by backing the amendment to overhaul the way MPs' behaviour is policed.Image caption, The Scotsman leads with the same story. The cross-party standards committee had recommended that Mr Paterson be banned for 30 days after being found to have misused his position as an MP to benefit two firms he worked for. But the government backed a vote to change the system for disciplining MPs - blocking the suspension of Mr Paterson.Image caption, The Daily Mail also brands the Tory MPs who voted down the suspension "shameless". "So now we know the lengths to which a venal political class will go to protect its own," is the paper's scathing reaction, as it accuses them of conspiring "to demean our democracy".Image caption, The Times quotes one Tory MP who rebelled against the government as saying it was a "colossal misjudgement" by the prime minister to whip his MPs to support the motion. However, Mr Paterson, who has denied breaking the rules, said he welcomed the opportunity to clear his name.Image caption, "The sleazy way out" is the headline for the Metro, which says Boris Johnson has been accused of "wallowing in sleaze". As the result of the vote was announced, Labour MPs shouted "shame", the paper reports.Image caption, The Herald reports that most big UK firms and financial institutions will be forced to show how they intend to hit climate change targets, under proposed Treasury rules.Image caption, The Daily Record reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of having double standards for taking a private jet rather than a more eco-friendly train when he returned to London from COP26 in Glasgow.Image caption, The National reports that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been pictured meeting US President Joe Biden during COP26. The president gave a gift to Sturgeon - a glass bowl in a leather-bound box.Image caption, According to the P&J, NHS Highland is to take over the running of Alness and Invergordon Medical Practice in Easter Ross following a staffing crisis.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that 2,000 supporting artists are urgently required for productions filming in and around Edinburgh, calling it a "movie gold rush".Image caption, The Daily Star has a story about astronauts being told they could not go to the toilet on their rocket because it was out of order. "Houston, wee have a problem", is the paper's headline.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that in Dundee students are "too afraid to walk the streets at night", according to a survey.Image caption, The Sun says Countdown presenters Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley are embroiled in a "toxic feud", after Robinson had her co-star's microphone muted because she was being "too loud" with contestants before filming. But Riley says she has been silenced, the paper reports.Image caption, The Courier reports that a Buckfast-fuelled driver who endangered the lives of six police officers when he dragged them across a Perth car park has been jailed.Image caption, Aberdeen's Evening Express front page pays tribute to a woman who it says dedicated her life to helping the north east.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.