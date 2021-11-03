'I've cancelled plans over vaccine passport error'
Bruce Reid hoped to go out clubbing for Halloween last weekend but a problem with his vaccine passport that he has been trying to fix for two months means nightclubs are off limits.
The 26-year-old clinical database designer insists he had both his jabs at Edinburgh's EICC mass vaccination centre earlier this year. But his Covid vaccination status says he has only had one.
He therefore can't get a full vaccine certification, commonly known as a "vaccine passport", which is a requirement for nightclubs and large events.
Bruce contacted the NHS Inform helpline and raised the issue in late August. He has also got his local MSP involved on his behalf. But the problem is yet to be resolved.
He said: "Initially it didn't bother me as I thought it would be sorted relatively quickly and there wasn't an immediate need, but it's now extremely frustrating."
"With vaccine passports being mandatory now, this error is restricting my ability to attend social events.
"I've had to cancel plans a few times since the beginning of October. I hope it'll be fixed soon, but after the experience I've had so far, I'm not sure exactly how they'll sort it out."
Bruce is not the only Scot having problems with their vaccine status.
BBC Scotland has obtained figures showing more than 42,000 have reported errors in their vaccination records since July.
Faults include the number of vaccine doses an individual has received being recorded incorrectly, and "data flow issues" due to a jab taking place at a GP surgery outside of the "national system".
Issues were also due to incorrect names and addresses, and because patients had not updated their GP records.
We don't have a breakdown of the cases that apply to each problem but the 42,000 figure does not include instances where helpline staff were able to resolve issues easily over the phone.
These figures were obtained by a freedom of information request made to National Services Scotland (part of NHS Scotland).
Scots have been able to get proof of their vaccination status since May. Initially only letters were available. PDFs were then introduced, and a phone app was launched in late September.
Proof of vaccination is required to enter certain venues and events, and it tends to make foreign travel more straightforward.
Even those who make our laws have had issues. Two MSPs have publicly spoken about errors with their vaccine statuses.
The SNP's John Mason told a Holyrood Committee in September that he'd had two jabs, but his records suggested he'd only had one.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar revealed he had a similar problem. BBC Scotland understands both MSPs have had their issues resolved.
The Scottish Conservative's health spokesperson, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said he was "appalled" by the figures, and called for the use of rapid lateral flow tests to replace vaccine passports for the public.
He said: "It's heartbreaking because they want to go on holiday, they want to go out, they want to participate in normal life, but they're not allowed to simply because the Scottish government Covid passport app is not fit for purpose."
He added that requiring negative lateral flow tests for certain events would "give the protection that we need".
A Scottish government spokesman said there had been more than 1.3 million downloads of the NHS Covid status App and 400,000 paper certificates sent out.
"We are aware of some ongoing issues with the data of a number of people and have processes in place for those individuals to get their records updated, including calling the helpline on 0808 196 8565," he said.