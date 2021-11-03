Private firms could be brought in to clear Glasgow's overflowing bins
Private contractors could be used to clear rubbish mounting up because of strike action by Glasgow Council refuse workers, the BBC understands.
GMB union members walked out on Monday as world leaders gathered for the UN's climate conference COP26 in the city.
The local authority believes the walkout during the summit has been unlawful.
Council and union bosses met on Wednesday in a bid to try to solve the dispute over pay and conditions.
As workers continue their strike, domestic, commercial and street bin waste has been piling up.
One Glasgow resident, Ann Marie Richford, said every street bin was full and she worried about how bad the problem would get.
The 54-year-old told the BBC: "I think it is disgusting. If that's it now what is it going to be like in a couple of days' time?
"I watched someone just walk past and dump a bag in the street. Every bin is full."
Asked if she had a message for the strikers, she replied: "Just hurry up and stop this strike and get rid of this rubbish.
"If they don't get back to work soon it is going to get worse and worse.
"God knows what it is going to cause."
Climate activists and delegates as well as international trade union representatives joined the city's striking cleansing workers at a depot in Kelvinhaugh Street on Wednesday morning.
Chris Mitchell, GMB convenor for refuse and cleansing, said that making sure services were funded properly was an environmental issue.
"It is an environmental issue, cleansing, we deal in recycling obviously and food waste," he said.
"It's just unfortunate that cuts over the last 10 years, probably more so over the last four years, have been absolutely horrendous.
"If you care about the environment you have got to invest in services, but unfortunately Glasgow are just making horrendous efficiency savings as they call them, but we call them nothing more than cuts."
TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Climate justice and social justice go hand in hand.
"While Glasgow hosts the climate summit, the key workers who keep Glasgow clean are not getting the fair pay and conditions they deserve."
A Glasgow City Council spokesman said about £100m spent each year, making environmental protection the city's biggest budget after education and social care.
"Waste collection and disposal account for the vast majority of those costs - and we're spending £14m more than we were five years ago. We're also currently investing in more staff, new bins and a more modern, cleaner fleet," the spokesman said.
Analysis by Paul O'Hare, BBC Scotland
The eyes of the world are on Glasgow but on the city's streets the bins are overflowing.
I walked along Victoria Road, on the south side this morning, and every public bin was full to the brim.
It is just over two miles from the Scottish Event Campus where more than 25,000 delegates have gathered for COP26.
But while they are focusing on the climate crisis, a waste crisis is unfolding across the host city.
Coffee cups, cans and food packaging had been left balancing precariously on top of some bins, destined to be blown off with the first gust of wind.
Bulging plastic bags had also been abandoned in the street next to bins that are normally emptied every two days.
Some had already burst and had scattered scraps of discarded food onto the pavement.
It's a grim look for the Dear Green Place and, unless there is some resolution to the dispute or council intervention, it is going to get a whole lot worse.
The biggest fear of those I spoke to was that the waste will attract rats the longer it is left rotting in the street.