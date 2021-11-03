Scotland's papers: COP26 methane deal and post-independence oil plans

Scotland's papers: COP26 methane deal and post-independence oil plansPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Times leads with the deal agreed by world leaders at the COP26 summit in Glasgow to curb emissions of the planet's second most polluting greenhouse gas, methane.Image caption, The i says that US President Joe Biden praised world leaders for their work at the conference after the pledge to slash methane gas was signed by more than 80 countries.Image caption, The Metro says leaders in Glasgow made a pledge to "save the Earth's lungs" with countries signing up to deals to slash methane by 30% and reverse deforestation by 2030.Image caption, The Daily Star also leads with the methane deal under the headline "he who smelt it dealt it", the paper saying that world leaders agreed a historic end to the "scourge of coo gas".Image caption, A senior Scottish government minister has said Scotland would continue to allow exploration and new drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea after independence, reports The Scotsman.Image caption, The Herald focuses on Boris Johnson's press conference at COP26 on Tuesday, the newspaper reporting that the UK prime minister said he was "cautiously optimistic" about striking a climate deal at the end of the summit.Image caption, The Daily Mail also picks up on Mr Johnson's optimism as the prime minister hailed world leaders for beginning to "snip the wires" on the ticking time bomb of climate change.Image caption, UN chiefs have heaped praise on Scots for their efforts against climate change, with Antonio Guterres expressing his "enormous gratitude", reports The National.Image caption, The Sun says that the US president, who flew back from COP26 on Tuesday evening, was "downgraded" to a four-star hotel near Edinburgh as the luxury resort Gleneagles did not have room for him.Image caption, Leading with another hotel-themed COP26 story, the Glasgow Times says a "heartbroken" family have claimed they were "uprooted" from their hotel room while on a trip to visit their ailing grandfather because of the conference.Image caption, The Daily Record devotes its front page to accident and emergency department waiting times, with the newspaper saying that a patient at a "hard pressed" A&E had to wait 65 hours for a bed.Image caption, The Daily Express says Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been accused of producing "soundbites" instead of a strategy to deal with Scotland's NHS crisis and the worst-ever A&E waiting times.Image caption, Boris Johnson will attempt to reform the House of Commons watchdog following its decision to ban Conservative MP Owen Paterson from Parliament for alleged breaches of lobbying rules. Tory MPs and ministers will be ordered to support a backbench motion which could lead to the standards committee being disbanded and replaced with a new body, according to The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The Press and Journal says a man suffering from a mental disordered who battered his mother to death has been ordered to be detained without limit of time.Image caption, The transformation of Michelin's Dundee tyre factory into a campus for hi-tech innovation has been hailed at a COP26 event as a worldwide "benchmark", reports The Courier.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says police are investigating an unexplained death in Dundee after a woman's body was found in a basement.Image caption, The Evening Express reports on a court case which heard that a neglected child lost 20 teeth after a mother allegedly left her three children in "squalor".Image caption, A man with muscular dystrophy who is "desperate" to live an independent life has launched a campaign highlighting the difficulties those in wheelchairs face when trying to find a home, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.