COP26: Protests continue on day two of Glasgow climate summit
More protests across Scotland's two biggest cities have marked the second full day of the COP26 climate summit.
One group of activists called on world leaders gathered in Glasgow to make strong commitments that fulfil pledges laid out in the Paris Climate Accord.
A protest themed on the Netflix show "Squid Games" took place at the Clyde Arc, near the conference venue.
Another demonstration took place in Edinburgh outside the offices of financial services giant JP Morgan.
Members of Extinction Rebellion unfurled banners protesting against the company's policy on fossil fuels.
Staff were also handed leaflets as they arrived for work, as protesters were met by a large police presence with officers surrounding the building.
Many different groups from across the globe are using the opportunity to make their voices heard as the world's attention falls on Glasgow during the pandemic-delayed summit.
Monday saw dozens of demos as world leaders arrived in Glasgow.
Prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg told young protesters that politicians attending COP26 are "pretending to take our future seriously".
She said change would not come from politicians at the summit but from individuals showing leadership.
World leaders at the UN climate summit have agreed their first major deal - a pledge to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said protecting forests was key if the world is to keep warming limited to 1.5C
Brazil - where huge stretches of the Amazon rainforest have been cut down - will be among the signatories.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.