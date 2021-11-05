BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 29 October - 5 November

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 29 October and 5 November.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Image source, Jacki Gordon
Image caption,
Their Future in Our Hands: Jacki Gordon sent us one of her regular miniature studies to mark the COP26 summit. She thanks her partner Paul for holding the ice globe in the shot (for a long time).
Image source, David McErlane
Image caption,
David McErlane from Kirkintilloch took this drone shot of the Chatelherault Estate Gardens in Hamilton.
Image source, Bill Cameron
Image caption,
Bill Cameron from Lochaber said: The image shows the boat wreck on Caol shore and the warm winter sun reflected on Loch Linnhe."
Image source, Jane Sayliss
Image caption,
Jane Sayliss said: "I was travelling through Orkney when I took the photo. He was very inquisitive and stood proudly while I took his picture."
Image source, Richard Neal
Image caption,
Richard Neal from Worcestershire took this photo of a sunset Skye trucker.
Image source, Caledonia Wanderer
Image caption,
Caledonian Wanderer sent this photo of the autumnal colours reflecting on Loch Achtriochtan on a day trip up the A82 to Glencoe Village.
Image source, David Miller
Image caption,
David Miller took this striking photo of the Kelpies.
Image source, Deborah Wallace
Image caption,
Deborah Wallace took this shot at Deuchny Wood, near Perth, of the River Tay heading towards Dundee.
Image source, Ian Burns
Image caption,
Ian Burns took this photo of "a wee black Highland coo" in Dunlop, East Ayrshire.
Image source, Anna Armstrong
Image caption,
Anna Armstrong submitted this picture of the Aurora Borealis, taken in Mallaig.
Image source, Stewart Paul
Image caption,
Stewart Paul from Cruden Bay said: "I took this photo of my next-door-neighbour's Halloween window display. She was keen to impress any guisers who were brave enough to come to her door."
Image source, Shannon Blyth
Image caption,
Shannon Blyth took this photo which was "snapped from the car on the motorway by Lockerbie."
Image source, Katherine Benson
Image caption,
Katherine Benson took this photo of a heron taking off at Inverleith Park in Edinburgh.
Image source, Rachel McDonald
Image caption,
Rachel McDonald made a 12-hour round trip from Newcastle to Cairnbulg Point, Fraserburgh, to capture this shot of the Aurora Borealis.
Image source, Nigel Hetherington
Image caption,
Nigel Hetherington said: "Just a snapshot taken on a mobile phone at dusk, during a saunter along the Tay at Newburgh, Fife."
Image source, Becky Wilson
Image caption,
Becky Wilson said: "I love the Cairngorms as they change through the season, but autumn has to be my absolute favourite."
Image source, Allistair Kean
Image caption,
Allistair Kean from the Falkirk Camera Club took this shot of the Roughcastle Tunnel. He said: "Scottish Canals kindly lit the whole structure so that we could take photographs."
Image source, Carena Schmid
Image caption,
Carena Schmid took this photo of her rescue dog Miss Darcy at the Lagoon in Linlithgow, on a "beautiful calm November day, perfect for a doggy paddle."
Image source, Robert Cook
Image caption,
Robert Cook took this photo at Portobello Beach. He said: "A beautiful rainbow to compensate for the earlier than usual sunset after the clocks went back."
Image source, Val Ross
Image caption,
Val Ross from Clashandorran, Beauly, took this photo of a "magnificent Red Kite soaring over our garden on a beautiful sunny afternoon."
Image source, Hazel Hall
Image caption,
Hazel Hall from Edinburgh said: "This bird feeder is widely advertised as squirrel-proof. Clearly Edinburgh's squirrels are more crafty than others."
Image source, Paul Brady
Image caption,
Paul Brady said: "This picture was taken in the Colzium Estate, Kilsyth. It shows the different types and colours of leaves that have fallen in a small area."
Image source, Robert Young
Image caption,
Robert Young from Chapelton sent this striking image from a COP26 protest rally in Glasgow.
Image source, Jackie Mitchell
Image caption,
Jackie Mitchell from Bo'ness took this photo of Air Force One on its approach to Edinburgh Airport.
Image source, William Kinnaird
Image caption,
William Kinnaird from Cumbernauld captured this view of Fingal's Cave on Staffa on the last boat trip of the season.
Image source, Rich Forte
Image caption,
Rich Forte took this picture of one of Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance helicopters at its Aberdeen base. Rich is part of the Helimed 79 crew which operates out of Aberdeen Airport.
Image source, Neil MacNeill
Image caption,
Neil MacNeill from Edinburgh said: "I took the ten minute walk to the Water of Leith for some fresh air and was delighted to see this heron at the weir in Saughton Park."
Image source, Mark Reynolds
Image caption,
Mark Reynolds captured this image of the Pap of Glencoe "shimmering in the late autumnal sunshine."

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics