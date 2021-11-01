Bridge of Cally: 'Worst ever' flooding destroys bridge wall
- Published
A road bridge in Perthshire remains closed after flooding caused it to partially collapse.
A large section of wall on the bridge at the Bridge of Cally was washed away on Sunday afternoon.
Police closed the A93, which runs from Perth to Aberdeen, at Bridge of Cally following the incident.
Local councillor Bob Brawn, who also runs the Bridge of Cally shop, said the water levels were the "worst he had seen."
Mr Brawn said: "Some time between 14:00 and 15:00 a car came through, and at that time the water was almost at the top of the parapets.
"The car got stuck and at some point the parapet gave way, presumably under the pressure of water.
"Luckily the car wasn't taken with it."
Mr Brawn said the pressure of the water had been "intense."
He said: "We've had flooding before with water just above the kerbstones, but never this high, it's the worst I've ever seen it."
The snow gates at the Spittal of Glenshee, which were previously closed to reduce traffic flow in the area, have now been reopened.