More than 120 military personnel to help vaccination programme
- Published
More than 120 members of the armed forces will be drafted in to help Scotland's vaccination programme this week, it has been announced.
A total of 100 vaccinators and 15 nurses will work across 11 health boards on Covid and flu vaccines.
There will also be six command and support staff.
NHS Grampian and NHS Lanarkshire will see the largest share, each with 15 vaccinators and two nurses assisting the vaccination effort.
The number of vaccinators and nurses for the health boards is:
- Ayrshire and Arran: 5 and 1
- Borders: 5 and 1
- Dumfries and Galloway: 5 and 1
- Fife: 10 and 2
- Forth Valley: 10 and 1
- Grampian: 15 and 2
- Greater Glasgow and Clyde: 10 and 1
- Highland: 10 and 2
- Lanarkshire: 15 and 2
- Lothian: 5 and 1
- Tayside: 10 and 1
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the country was now in the midst of an "extremely busy" period for the national autumn and winter vaccination programme.
"With increasing levels of social mixing and close social contact in the colder months, it is expected that Covid-19 will add to the winter pressures usually faced by the NHS", he said.
"That is why we have again requested military support to complement our existing resources and to ensure we can get even more vaccinations into arms as quickly as possible.
"It remains clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective step that anyone can take to protect themselves from the most severe disease caused by Covid-19."
A separate request for help at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has been made to the Ministry of Defence.
NHS Lothian and NHS Ayrshire and Arran last week also warned of services being under extreme pressure.
They asked patients to think twice before heading to emergency departments.